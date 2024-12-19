Summarize Simplifying... In short Pakistan and India's cricket boards have agreed to not host each other's teams for ICC events until 2028, affecting upcoming tournaments in India.

The decision was taken as compensation for the financial losses (Image source: X/@ICC)

Pakistan to host major ICC event in 2028: Details here

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:17 pm Dec 19, 202402:17 pm

What's the story The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly awarded Pakistan hosting rights for a major cricket event in 2028. The decision was taken as compensation for the financial losses incurred by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after Team India refused to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy. The PCB Governing Board, headed by Mohsin Naqvi, revealed that the ICC had promised Pakistan hosting rights for a Women's tournament in 2028, possibly in T20 format.

New proposal

PCB rejects monetary compensation, proposes new model

As per Express Tribune, the PCB has reached an agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), over the Champions Trophy dispute. Rather than accepting monetary compensation, Pakistan proposed a model where neither country would send teams to each other's territory for upcoming ICC events over the next three years. The proposal underscores their focus on national pride amid ongoing discussions about the Champions Trophy.

Match impact

Impact on India vs Pakistan cricketing encounters

BCCI is set to host two major ICC tournaments in the next three years: Women's ODI World Cup in 2025 and Men's T20 World Cup in 2026. India will also host the Asia Cup in 2025. Due to the PCB-BCCI agreement, Indian fans may not see any India vs Pakistan matches on home soil until 2028. The IND vs PAK clash at Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka instead.

ICC support

ICC's commitment to Pakistan's

The ICC has reportedly decided to award Pakistan the hosting rights for a women's tournament in 2028. This is viewed as a major step toward bringing Pakistan back into the global cricketing limelight, after years of political and security issues that have prevented them from hosting major events. While future arrangements between India and Pakistan remain uncertain, the ICC has shown a strong commitment toward compensating Pakistan with this new opportunity in 2028.