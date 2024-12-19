South Africa announce Test squad for home series against Pakistan
South Africa have announced their 16-member squad for the upcoming home Test series against Pakistan, starting December 26 in Centurion. The team features Keshav Maharaj and Wiaan Mulder, who are both recovering from injuries. Further, new faces such as Corbin Bosch and Kwena Maphaka have been given a chance to prove their mettle at the international stage.
Maharaj and Mulder's recovery monitored by CSA
Maharaj, who missed the first ODI against Pakistan with a severe groin strain, will undergo a scan to assess the severity of the injury. Despite the setback, he has been named in the Test squad with Cricket South Africa (CSA) monitoring his recovery closely. Mulder is also recovering after a fractured right middle finger ruled him out of the second Test against Sri Lanka. His return will bolster South Africa's team combination.
Bosch and Maphaka: New additions to the squad
30-year-old seamer Corbin Bosch has received his maiden call-up to the Test team after some impressive performances in domestic cricket. He has taken 72 wickets at an average of 36.75 in 34 first-class matches and also contributed with the bat. Along with Bosch, uncapped seamer Kwena Maphaka retains his place in the squad after being included in the group for the second Test against Sri Lanka.
Coach Conrad expresses confidence in squad's abilities
CSA head coach Shukri Conrad was confident that the squad would challenge Pakistan, especially the pace attack. "We are excited to see Corbin make his step up to Test cricket. His all-round ability adds depth to our attack, and his pace brings an extra bite," said Conrad. He added that they are monitoring Maharaj's injury closely and hoping it won't be too serious.
South Africa's goal: Secure a spot in WTC final
South Africa, on the other hand, are coming into the series with a clear goal in mind. A solitary win over Pakistan would confirm their spot in next year's World Test Championship (WTC) final. "We're focused on the task at hand — a spot in the World Test Championship Final is the ultimate goal," Conrad said. He admitted that the series against Pakistan will be tough, but is confident of his squad's abilities.
South Africa Test squad
Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk).