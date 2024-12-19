Summarize Simplifying... In short Ravichandran Ashwin's sudden retirement from cricket has stirred mixed emotions in his family, with his father expressing both shock and acceptance.

Despite retiring, Ashwin plans to continue his cricket journey with CSK and aims to play for as long as possible.

His retirement timing was criticized by Sunil Gavaskar, hinting at the rise of Washington Sundar as a possible reason.

His retirement timing was criticized by Sunil Gavaskar, hinting at the rise of Washington Sundar as a possible reason.

Ashwin leaves behind an impressive record, with 765 wickets across formats, including 537 in Tests.

Ashwin's father hints at reasons behind son's retirement (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Ashwin's father opens up on son's sudden retirement from cricket

By Rajdeep Saha 03:47 pm Dec 19, 202403:47 pm

What's the story R Ashwin's, father, Ravichandran, has expressed his surprise and disappointment over his son's sudden retirement from international cricket. Speaking to News18, he said the decision came as a shock for their family. Ravichandran also hinted his son felt humiliated over inconsistent opportunities in overseas Tests, which might have led to his decision to retire. Here are further details.

Emotional impact

Ashwin's retirement was a shock: Father

Ravichandran called Ashwin's retirement announcement an emotional moment for their family. He said, "No doubt about it (emotional moment for the family) because he was on the field for 14-15 years." The abrupt change shocked them, but they had been expecting it considering the continuous humiliation.

Father's perspective

Ravichandran's mixed feelings about Ashwin's retirement

Ravichandran, however, had mixed feelings about his son's retirement. He said, "What was going on in his mind I don't know. He just announced. I too accepted it with full pleasure." While he was happy with Ashwin's decision, a part of him wanted his son to continue playing for the senior national team.

Future plans

Ashwin's cricket journey is not over yet

Upon returning to India, Ashwin clarified that his cricket journey is far from over. He said, "I am going to play for CSK and don't be surprised if I try and aspire to play for as long as I can." He further added that while it's an emotional time for many, he feels a great sense of relief and satisfaction after announcing his retirement.

Criticism

Ashwin's retirement timing criticized by Gavaskar

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has slammed the timing of Ashwin's retirement. He hinted the rise of Washington Sundar could have prompted Ashwin to retire mid-series. Notably, India had picked Sundar over Ashwin in the first Test of the series in Perth, adding more fuel to the fire of his inconsistent selection in overseas Tests.

Numbers

A look at Ashwin's international cricket stats (bowling)

Over the years, Ashwin emerged as India's most successful off-spinner in Tests and international cricket. He bows out with a staggering 765 wickets across formats, including 537 in Tests. In 106 Tests, he managed 537 scalps at 24. He picked 37 five-wicket hauls and 8 10-wicket match hauls. In 116 ODIs, Ashwin produced 156 scalps at 33.20. He also played 65 T20Is for India, taking 72 scalps at 23.22.