Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2018-19 season, the Rockets set an NBA record with 26 three-pointers in a game against the Wizards, contributing to a 136-118 victory.

This feat, led by James Harden's 35 points, is part of the Rockets' legacy as a top perimeter-shooting team, further highlighted by record-setting performances against the Thunder and Kings in subsequent years.

#ThisDayThatYear in 2018 the Houston Rockets set NBA single-game record with 26 three-pointers (Image credit: X/@NBA)

#ThisDayThatYear: Rockets set NBA single-game record with 26 three-pointers

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:37 pm Dec 19, 202403:37 pm

What's the story On December 19, 2018, the Houston Rockets showcased their shooting prowess by setting an NBA single-game record with 26 three-pointers in a dominant win over the Washington Wizards. This historic performance highlighted their incredible offensive rhythm and precision, leaving fans in awe of their capabilities. Dive into the game's key moments and the players who made history in this unforgettable display of basketball brilliance.

2018-19 season

Recap of the Rockets' 2018-19 season

The 2018-19 Rockets overcame early struggles, including injuries and lineup changes, to finish as the 4th seed in the West. James Harden's historic 32-game streak of 30+ points highlighted the season. The team clinched its seventh straight playoff berth but fell to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals, marking their fourth playoff exit to the Warriors in five years.

Game recap

Rockets set single-game NBA record in rout of Wizards

The Rockets set an NBA record with 26 three-pointers in a dominant 136-118 win over the Wizards. Harden led with 35 points, supported by Chris Paul and Eric Gordon's long-range efforts. Notably, Michael Carter-Williams sealed the record in the final minute. Meanwhile, Houston's five-game winning streak was driven by relentless shooting and strong team play, overcoming Washington's Bradley Beal's 28-point effort.

Most threes - Rockets

Most single-game three-pointers by Houston

The Rockets' most remarkable shooting performances include a record-setting 28 threes against Oklahoma City Thunder (2021) and back-to-back games with 27 triples in 2024 and 2019. Notable outings include their 26 three-pointers against Washington (2018) and Sacramento Kings (2019). These games showcase the Rockets' exceptional accuracy, and high-scoring dominance, cementing their legacy as one of the NBA's greatest perimeter-shooting teams.