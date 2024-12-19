Summarize Simplifying... In short Aaron Finch, the Australian cricketer, suggests a selective approach to Josh Hazlewood's Test appearances due to his frequent injuries.

Finch believes cherry-picking games for Hazlewood could maximize his performance and extend his career.

Hazlewood, who has taken 279 wickets in 72 Tests, is hopeful of returning to full fitness for Australia's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in late-January-February.

Hazlewood has been ruled out of the India series

Aaron Finch suggests selective approach to Josh Hazlewood's Test appearances

By Rajdeep Saha 03:15 pm Dec 19, 2024

What's the story Australian cricketer Aaron Finch has suggested a selective approach to Josh Hazlewood's Test appearances after his recurring injuries. Hazlewood has been ruled out of the ongoing India series after his second injury in three matches. After a mild side strain in Perth and a calf strain in Brisbane, concerns are growing over his fitness. "With Hazlewood he's getting injured more and more regularly so that would be a real concern," Finch told ESPN's Around The Wicket.

Finch proposes selective approach for Hazlewood's future games

Finch hinted at a tactical change in handling Hazlewood's games, considering his value to the side. "Think there's an opportunity to maybe even cherry pick the games that he plays in the future," Finch said. He stressed on choosing the best conditions for Hazlewood to deliver and rotating others accordingly. This suggestion comes after Hazlewood's frequent injuries raised doubts over his match availability.

Australia's rotation policy under scrutiny

Australia's selection panel has never been a fan of rotation for workload management. But, this policy might need a re-think to extend the careers of fast bowlers like Hazlewood. Callum Ferguson echoed the same on ESPN's Around The Wicket, saying a rotation policy might help extend these players' careers and make the most of them. Despite Hazlewood's absence, Pat Cummins was confident he and Mitchell Starc could manage in Melbourne and Sydney.

Hazlewood's return to Tests and future prospects

Hazlewood could make a possible return to Tests versus Sri Lanka away at the end of January. However, this is only if Cummins misses out on any matches due to personal reasons as Australia are unlikely to field more than two fast bowlers in Galle. Despite his recent injuries, Hazlewood is optimistic about regaining full fitness for Australia's two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in late-January-February.

Hazlewood's Test stats and performance in ongoing series versus India

In 72 Tests, Hazlewood has picked 279 scalps at 24.57 for Australia. In the series opener against India, Hazlewood picked figires worth 4/29 and 1/28. He missed the 2nd Test held in Adelaide. In the 3rd Test, Hazlewood managed 1/22, bowling just six overs.