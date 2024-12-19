Summarize Simplifying... In short The NBA is home to some unique free throw forms.

Jeremy Sochan, a one-handed shooter, improved his free throw percentage to 77.1% with the help of the Spurs' coaching staff.

Cameron Payne, a left-handed player, shoots from the right side, maintaining an 82.5% free throw percentage.

Clint Capela's unusual right-to-left release results in a 54.5% free throw rate.

Rookie Oso Ighodaro's awkward release doesn't deter his determination to improve.

Rookie Oso Ighodaro's awkward release doesn't deter his determination to improve.

Lastly, Moses Brown's unique style, a mix of Sochan and Ighodaro's techniques, could earn him another NBA opportunity.

The Spurs' Jeremy Sochan is currently said to have the most unusual free throw form in the NBA (Image credit: X/@spurs)

Five current NBA players with unusual free throw forms

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:08 pm Dec 19, 202403:08 pm

What's the story Free throws are a fundamental skill in the NBA, but some players have unique forms that make their shots stand out. While most players follow common mechanics, others like Rick Barry, with his underhanded shot, and Shawn Marion, with his flicked style, have defied convention. Despite these unusual techniques, they both achieved impressive success. Let's explore current NBA players with unconventional free throw forms.

#1

Jeremy Sochan - San Antonio Spurs

Jeremy Sochan, known for his one-handed free throw technique, struggled with a sub-70% free throw percentage as a rookie. However, San Antonio Spurs coaching staff helped him improve by refining his shot. Sochan shoots exclusively with his right hand and takes no support from his left. This increased his free throw percentage to 77.1% last season and is currently at 70.0% after 13 games.

#2

Cameron Payne - New York Knicks

Cameron Payne, known for his unique shot, signed with the New York Knicks this offseason, prompting jokes about his form. A left-handed player, Payne shoots from the right side, reminiscent of Lonzo Ball's style but on the opposite side. Despite the criticism, he boasts a career 82.5% free throw percentage and a 37.2% shooting rate from beyond the arc.

#3

Clint Capela - Atlanta Hawks

Clint Capela's primary role with the Atlanta Hawks is to catch lobs, rebound, and defend the paint, which leads to frequent fouls due to his poor free-throw shooting. A career 54.5% free throw shooter, Capela's mechanics begin with a few dribbles and a shot near his head. However, his release shifts from right to left, affecting the ball's spin and trajectory, making it unusual.

#4

Oso Ighodaro - Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns rookie Oso Ighodaro gained attention this season while practicing 3-point shots, even though it's not a key part of his role. His shot mechanics show promise but need improvement. He starts with solid ball handling, but his release is awkward, with his off-hand held high and fingers spread. Despite these issues, Ighodaro's work ethic is evident as he seeks to improve.

#5

Moses Brown - Indiana Pacers

Moses Brown, currently with the New York Knicks' G League affiliate, briefly played for the Indiana Pacers. His free throw form combines elements of Jeremy Sochan and Oso Ighodaro's techniques. Brown brings the ball up after a few dribbles, removes his left hand, and shoots with his right hand. This unique style could help him earn another NBA opportunity if he continues to develop.