Brisbane Test: Australia declare at 89/7; India require 275 runs
Just when thunderstorms and rain seemed to have marred Day 5 of the ongoing Brisbane Test, Australia sparked life into the match by taking a bold call. The home side have declared 89/7 after batting 17 overs in the second innings. Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj shared the wickets. India now require 275 runs to win with a minimum of 54 overs.
Summary of Australia's 2nd innings
Australia made a cautious start after lunch on Day 5. However, Bumrah knocked over Usman Khawaja (8) in the third over to claim India's first breakthrough. Marnus Labuschagne (1) also fell to Bumrah before Deep dismissed Nathan McSweeney (4). Only Travis Head (17), Alex Carey (20*), and Pat Cummins (22) scored in double figures as Australia declared for 89/7. Siraj dismissed Head and Smith.
Second-best match figues for Indian pacers in Australia
Like the first innings, Bumrah was the pick of India's bowlers in the second too. He took three wickets for 18 runs in six overs. Bumrah, who took six wickets in the first innings, now has the second-best match figues by Indian seamer Down Under (9/94). Notably, Bumrah occupies the top-three spots on this list (9/86 in Melbourne, 2018 and 8/72 in Perth, 2024).
India perish for 260 in first session
India were earlier bowled out for 260 in the morning session on Day 5. Head wrapped up the innings by dismissing Deep, who avoided India's follow-on along with Bumrah on Day 4. Notably, Australia racked up 445 in the first innings.