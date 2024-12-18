Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Brisbane Test, Australia declared at 89/7, setting a target of 275 runs for India.

Indian bowler Bumrah shone, claiming three wickets and achieving the second-best match figures for an Indian seamer in Australia.

Earlier, India was bowled out for 260, while Australia scored 445 in their first innings.

Mohammed Siraj took two wickets in the second innings

Brisbane Test: Australia declare at 89/7; India require 275 runs

By Parth Dhall 10:13 am Dec 18, 202410:13 am

What's the story Just when thunderstorms and rain seemed to have marred Day 5 of the ongoing Brisbane Test, Australia sparked life into the match by taking a bold call. The home side have declared 89/7 after batting 17 overs in the second innings. Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj shared the wickets. India now require 275 runs to win with a minimum of 54 overs.

Summary

Summary of Australia's 2nd innings

Australia made a cautious start after lunch on Day 5. However, Bumrah knocked over Usman Khawaja (8) in the third over to claim India's first breakthrough. Marnus Labuschagne (1) also fell to Bumrah before Deep dismissed Nathan McSweeney (4). Only Travis Head (17), Alex Carey (20*), and Pat Cummins (22) scored in double figures as Australia declared for 89/7. Siraj dismissed Head and Smith.

Bumrah

Second-best match figues for Indian pacers in Australia

Like the first innings, Bumrah was the pick of India's bowlers in the second too. He took three wickets for 18 runs in six overs. Bumrah, who took six wickets in the first innings, now has the second-best match figues by Indian seamer Down Under (9/94). Notably, Bumrah occupies the top-three spots on this list (9/86 in Melbourne, 2018 and 8/72 in Perth, 2024).

Information

India perish for 260 in first session

India were earlier bowled out for 260 in the morning session on Day 5. Head wrapped up the innings by dismissing Deep, who avoided India's follow-on along with Bumrah on Day 4. Notably, Australia racked up 445 in the first innings.