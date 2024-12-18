Summarize Simplifying... In short Mitchell Santner has been appointed as New Zealand's full-time white-ball captain, a role he's already fulfilled in 24 T20Is and four ODIs.

Praised by head coach Gary Stead for his leadership and team spirit, Santner's promotion allows Tom Latham to focus on his Test captaincy.

As an all-rounder, Santner has contributed significantly to the team's success, with over 100 wickets and 1,300 ODI runs to his name.

Santner takes over as New Zealand's white-ball skipper from Kane Williamson

Mitchell Santner named New Zealand's full-time white-ball captain

What's the story Mitchell Santner has been officially appointed the full-time captain of New Zealand's limited-overs sides. He will replace Kane Williamson, who stepped down from the role after the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. Santner's tenure will start with the white-ball leg (T20I and ODI series) against Sri Lanka, starting December 28. Here are further details.

Santner's leadership experience and upcoming challenges

As of now, Santner has led New Zealand in 24 T20Is and four ODIs. He is one of only four players to have played for the Black Caps in 100 matches across both the formats. Notably, the series against Sri Lanka will begin a busy schedule for New Zealand's white-ball teams. Their cycle also includes an ODI tri-series in Pakistan in February, followed by the ICC Champions Trophy.

Stead praises Santner's leadership qualities

Gary Stead﻿, New Zealand's head coach, has praised Santner's leadership skills, calling him "a fantastic team man" who "leads by example in all facets of the game." Stead said Santner's calmness and respect in the team would stand him in good stead as captain. The decision to hand the captaincy to Santner was also motivated by wanting Tom Latham to concentrate on his Test captaincy role.

Santner acknowledges changing guard in New Zealand cricket

Further, Santner also acknowledged that this is an exciting time for New Zealand cricket, with some experienced players nearing the end of their careers. "There's obviously a little bit of a changing of the guard," he said, adding that he is excited for young players to step up and drive the team forward.

A mainstay all-rounder for New Zealand

Santner has been an underrated, yet a prodigious all-rounder for New Zealand across formats. He has led them to several wins with both bat and ball. Moreover, the southpaw has emerged as an acrobatic fielder. Santner, who bowls slow left-arm orthodox, has taken over 100 wickets in both the white-ball formats. He also owns over 1,300 ODI runs at a healthy strike-rate of 90.90.