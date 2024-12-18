Summarize Simplifying... In short Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr has been crowned FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year, succeeding Lionel Messi.

In the women's category, Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati clinched her second consecutive FIFA Best Women's Player award, while Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho won the Puskas Award for his spectacular goal.

Next Article Next Article

Vinicius won his first FIFA award

Vinicius Jr wins FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year

By Rajdeep Saha 12:32 am Dec 18, 202412:32 am

What's the story Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior has been crowned the FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year for 2024. The award was presented at a ceremony in Doha, marking Vinicius's first FIFA prize. The honor comes after his pivotal role in Real Madrid's triumphant 2023-24 season, where he contributed 24 goals and 11 assists leading to both La Liga title and a Champions League victory.

Career journey

Vinicius Jr succeeds Messi, faces challenges with Brazil

Vinicius Jr succeeds Lionel Messi, who had won the FIFA Best award for two consecutive years. In the Champions League campaign, Vinicius was Real Madrid's leading scorer with six goals, including a crucial one in the final against Borussia Dortmund. However, his Brazil journey in the Copa America was difficult as they were knocked out by Uruguay in the quarter-finals.

Other awardees

Aitana Bonmati and Alejandro Garnacho receive FIFA honors

In the women's category, Barcelona Women midfielder Aitana Bonmati bagged her second consecutive FIFA Best Women's Player award. Her phenomenal performance last season saw Barcelona clinch a historic quadruple, including a Women's Champions League victory. The Puskas Award for the best men's goal of the year was bagged by Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho for his stunning bicycle kick against Everton in November 2023.

Team selection

FIFA announces Men's Team of the Year

The Men's Team of the Year included players from both Premier League clubs and Real Madrid. Among the notable inclusions were Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and Manchester City's Ruben Dias. Martinez was also named goalkeeper of the year after Argentina's Copa America win. The team selection highlights the immense contributions these players have made to their respective clubs and countries in the past year.

Information

Team of the Year

Team of the Year: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Jude Bellingham, Kroos (all Real Madrid), Rodri, Erling Haaland (both Man City), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) and Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).

Carlo

Ancelotti wins Best Coach of the Year award

The Coach of the Year was Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti, who led Los Blanca's to the Champions League and La Liga titles last season. The 65-year-old former AC Milan boss won the award, which has been running since 2016, for the first time. Ancelotti also won the equivalent award at the Ballon d'Or - meaning Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso was not recognised in either for leading the German side to their first ever German double.