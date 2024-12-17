Summarize Simplifying... In short Rishabh Pant, the star cricketer, made a remarkable comeback in IPL 2024, scoring 446 runs in 13 matches and becoming Delhi Capitals' top scorer.

His unbeaten 88 against Gujarat Titans was a highlight, contributing to the highest fourth-wicket stand in IPL history.

His unbeaten 88 against Gujarat Titans was a highlight, contributing to the highest fourth-wicket stand in IPL history.

In a record-breaking move, Pant will join Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025, after being bought for a whopping ₹27 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL history.

Year-ender: Rishabh Pant's incredible return to IPL after two years

By Parth Dhall 09:05 pm Dec 17, 2024

What's the story Rishabh Pant enjoyed his 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, which marked his comeback to professional cricket after 14 months. Pant, who was injured in a car crash in December 2022, played several quality knocks with the bat for Delhi Capitals. However, his side blew hot and cold to finish with seven wins and as many defeats. Here's his IPL 2024 campaign.

Pant was DC's highest scorer in IPL 2024

Pant finished as Delhi Capitals's highest run-scorer in the IPL 2024 campaign. He racked up 446 runs from 13 matches at 40.54, striking at 155.40. Notably, for the fourth time in his IPL career, Pant scored 400-plus runs in a season. This was his third-best tally after 684 runs in 2018 and 488 runs in 2019. He managed 419 runs in 2021.

Pant regularly cleared the rope

Pant smoked 36 fours in IPL 2024. It was the joint-best tally for the Capitals alongside Abishek Porel. Meanwhile, the southpaw hammered 25 sixes, the third-best after Jake Fraser-McGurk (28) and Tristan Stubbs (26).

Pant's record-breaking 88* against GT

Pant scored an unbeaten 88(43) versus Gujarat Titans, DC's best individual score of the season. He flooored GT with 5 fours and 8 sixes, striking at 204.65. Axar Patel and Pant shared a 113-run stand for the fourth wicket. It is the highest fourth-wicket stand against GT in the IPL. In the same match, Pant got to 150 IPL sixes.

Pant to play for LSG in IPL 2025

Pant will play for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025. The team bought him for a massive ₹27 crore in the mega auction, making him the most expensive player in IPL history. DC used the Right To Match card for Pant at ₹23.5 crore. However, LSG upped the bid to ₹27 crore and sealed the deal. Pant surpassed Shreyas Iyer's value of ₹26.75.