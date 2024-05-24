Next Article

DC finished sixth in the standings (Source: X/@IPL)

Key takeaways from DC's campaign in IPL 2024

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:01 pm May 24, 202403:01 pm

What's the story Delhi Capitals had a topsy-turvy campaign in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Rishabh Pant, who returned from a long-term injury, saw his side finish the season with seven wins as many defeats. DC's NRR was -0.377 as they finished sixth in the standings and missed a ticket to the playoffs. Here we look at the key takeaways from their campaign.

Fraser-McGurk

Fraser-McGurk's sparkling campaign at the top

Jake Fraser-McGurk set the 2024 IPL on fire with his destructive batting at the top. He scored 330 runs at 36.66 from nine matches. Fraser-McGurk struck at a jaw-dropping rate of 234.04. As per ESPNcricinfo, no other batter with at least 300 IPL runs has a strike rate of even 180. His brilliance meant DC's powerplay run rate (10.67) was the third-best this year.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant was DC's top scorer

Pant showed his brilliance with the bat despite missing action for so long. It was a valiant effort from the star Team India player. Pant was DC's top scorer with 446 runs from 13 matches at 40.54 (SR: 155.40). He registered three fifties. He also did a decent job in managing his bowlers.

Stubbs

Tristan Stubbs aced the finisher's role

Tristan Stubbs was brilliant in the finisher's role as he made 378 runs at 54 (50s: 3). His strike rate was a jaw-dropping 190.90. As per ESPNcricinfo, he scored the most runs in the final five overs in the league stage (252). However, he did not get the required support as DC' run rate in this phase was the third worst (10.89).

Batters

Numbers of other key batters

Abishek Porel was another key performer for DC. He compiled 327 runs at a strike rate of 159.51. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw had another ordinary campaign. He managed 198 runs at 24.75. David Warner, who was dropped in the favor of Fraser-McGurk, made 168 runs at 21. Shai Hope blew hot and cold in the middle order, scoring 183 runs at 22.87.

Pacers

DC pacers were expensive

Three of DC's lead pacers conceded runs at an economy of 9.5-plus. The same hurt them a lot. Pacer Mukesh Kumar led the way with 17 wickets (ER: 9. 10.36). Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed took 17 wickets (ER: 9.58). Ishant Sharma returned with nine wickets while conceding runs at 9.81. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav bagged 16 scalps (ER: 8.65).

Axar

Axar Patel's crunch show

All-rounder Axar Patel played some brilliant knocks besides delivering economical spells. The left-arm spinner claimed 11 wickets at an economy of 7.65. Only Sunil Narine (6.64) had a better economy than Axar among spinners with at least 10 wickets in the league stage. With the willow, Axar accumulated 235 runs while striking at 131.28 as the tally includes two half-centuries.