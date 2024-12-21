Summarize Simplifying... In short Ravindra Jadeja, who shared a record-breaking bowling partnership with Ashwin in Test cricket, was taken by surprise with Ashwin's retirement, learning about it just five minutes prior.

Despite the shock, Jadeja remains optimistic, viewing this as an opportunity for young players to step up.

He credits his training for his recent performance in the Gabba Test and is committed to adapting to match situations post-Ashwin's retirement.

Ashwin announced his retirement after the Gabba Test (Image source: X/@ICC)

Ravindra Jadeja was informed about Ashwin's retirement 5 minutes prior

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:46 am Dec 21, 202409:46 am

What's the story Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said that he was surprised by teammate Ravichandran Ashwin's sudden retirement from international cricket. The announcement came after the third Test against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane. Jadeja said that he was informed about Ashwin's decision only five minutes before the press conference where Ashwin officially retired from international cricket. Here are further details.

Remarkable duo

Jadeja and Ashwin's formidable bowling partnership

Jadeja and Ashwin have been a lethal bowling pair in Test cricket, having played 58 Tests together and taking a whopping 587 wickets. This is more than the previous Indian record of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh, who took 501 wickets together. Despite spending the entire day with Ashwin before his retirement announcement, Jadeja said he received no hint of his teammate's impending decision.

On-field mentor

Jadeja reflects on Ashwin's retirement and their partnership

Describing Ashwin as his "on-field mentor," Jadeja spoke about their strong bond and how they communicated well on the field. He said he will miss all this but also stressed that the young players should grab this opportunity after Ashwin's retirement. "I will miss all this. We just hope that we get a better all-rounder and bowler than Ashwin," Jadeja told reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday.

Future prospects

Jadeja's performance and outlook post-Ashwin's retirement

In the Gabba Test, Jadeja scored 77 in the first innings, helping India draw the match. He said this performance has boosted his confidence for future matches. "Scoring outside when the team is in a tough position, it gives you confidence," he said. The all-rounder also reiterated his commitment to adapt according to match situations and do his job in the team.

Training benefits

Jadeja credits training for his performance in Brisbane

Jadeja credited his training during the first two Tests as instrumental in his performance. "The first two Tests I didn't play, but it gave me an opportunity to practice and get used to conditions," he said. He further added that this familiarity with conditions played a significant role in his match-saving knock in Brisbane.