Ravindra Jadeja was informed about Ashwin's retirement 5 minutes prior
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said that he was surprised by teammate Ravichandran Ashwin's sudden retirement from international cricket. The announcement came after the third Test against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane. Jadeja said that he was informed about Ashwin's decision only five minutes before the press conference where Ashwin officially retired from international cricket. Here are further details.
Jadeja and Ashwin's formidable bowling partnership
Jadeja and Ashwin have been a lethal bowling pair in Test cricket, having played 58 Tests together and taking a whopping 587 wickets. This is more than the previous Indian record of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh, who took 501 wickets together. Despite spending the entire day with Ashwin before his retirement announcement, Jadeja said he received no hint of his teammate's impending decision.
Jadeja reflects on Ashwin's retirement and their partnership
Describing Ashwin as his "on-field mentor," Jadeja spoke about their strong bond and how they communicated well on the field. He said he will miss all this but also stressed that the young players should grab this opportunity after Ashwin's retirement. "I will miss all this. We just hope that we get a better all-rounder and bowler than Ashwin," Jadeja told reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday.
Jadeja's performance and outlook post-Ashwin's retirement
In the Gabba Test, Jadeja scored 77 in the first innings, helping India draw the match. He said this performance has boosted his confidence for future matches. "Scoring outside when the team is in a tough position, it gives you confidence," he said. The all-rounder also reiterated his commitment to adapt according to match situations and do his job in the team.
Jadeja credits training for his performance in Brisbane
Jadeja credited his training during the first two Tests as instrumental in his performance. "The first two Tests I didn't play, but it gave me an opportunity to practice and get used to conditions," he said. He further added that this familiarity with conditions played a significant role in his match-saving knock in Brisbane.