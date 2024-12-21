Summarize Simplifying... In short Shreyas Iyer, who led his teams to four major titles in 2024, including the IPL trophy with KKR, is now setting his sights on the IPL 2025 title with PBKS.

Expressing his excitement for the upcoming season, Iyer is keen to continue his winning streak and is looking forward to working with newly appointed head coach Ricky Ponting.

His main goal is to bring the IPL trophy home for Punjab. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Iyer was bought for ₹26.75 crore (Image source: X/@ICC)

IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer sets sights on title with PBKS

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:40 am Dec 21, 2024

What's the story Newly acquired Punjab Kings (PBKS) player Shreyas Iyer has set his eyes on winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 title for his new team. The franchise bought Iyer's services for a whopping ₹26.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. The move comes after Iyer's successful stint as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain, leading them to their third IPL championship in 2024.

Iyer's successful 2024 season

Iyer's leadership skills were on full display in 2024 as he guided his teams to four major titles. Apart from the IPL trophy with KKR, he also led Mumbai to their second-ever Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) victory. The team triumphed over Madhya Pradesh by five wickets in the final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He also won the Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup with Mumbai this year.

Iyer expresses excitement for IPL 2025

Iyer also expressed his excitement for the upcoming IPL season and his new role with PBKS. "It's been a surreal feeling after winning SMAT. A lot of hard work went on behind the scenes, and the boys were tremendous in their performance," he said in a video shared by the franchise. He added, "Now, we are done with this part and moving on to the next big thing, which is IPL."

Iyer's goal for IPL 2025

Iyer is keen to keep his winning streak alive in the IPL 2025 season with PBKS. "It's been a great year for me personally, winning four trophies this season. My main goal now is to win the IPL for Punjab," he said. He also spoke about his excitement to work with newly appointed head coach Ricky Ponting, their shared past, and strong camaraderie being an asset.