The Boxing Day Test, a festive cricket celebration, is set to kick off on December 26.

India, with a mixed record at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), is looking to repeat their 2020 victory under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.

Key players like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja, along with top performers from Australia like Nathan Lyon and Steve Smith, are expected to shine in this much-anticipated match.

The the series is leveled at 1-1 (Image source: X/@ICC)

BGT 2024/25: Statistical preview of Boxing Day Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:32 am Dec 21, 202410:32 am

What's the story The upcoming Boxing Day Test between India and Australia, scheduled to start on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), is creating a lot of buzz. The iconic cricketing spectacle is not just important for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but also has major ramifications on the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. With the series leveled at 1-1 after three games, a win for India would boost their WTC final hopes.

Tradition explained

Boxing Day Test: A celebrated tradition

A Boxing Day Test gets underway on December 26, a day after Christmas. The second Ashes Test between Australia and England in 1950-51 was the first official "Boxing Day Test." The MCG, which has a capacity of over 100,000, has been the host of this event which marks the onset of the festive season and is often regarded as a celebration of cricket.

Past records

India's performance history at Boxing Day Tests

India's record in Boxing Day Tests at the MCG has been a mixed bag- two wins, as many draws, and five defeats across nine matches. Notably, India's most memorable win came in December 2020 when Ajinkya Rahane led the team to a stunning eight-wicket victory. Their other win came in the 2018 tour. Hence, the last two Boxing-Day games between these two teams have been clinched by India.

Game plan

India's strategy for upcoming Boxing Day Test

With the series leveled at 1-1, the upcoming Boxing Day Test presents a golden opportunity for both sides. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India will look to capitalize on their fighting draw at The Gabba and repeat their 2020 heroics. Star players such as Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja will be pivotal to India's plans for Melbourne.

Stats

How batters from Indian squad have fared at this venue?

Speaking of the records of current Indian players at the MCG, Kohli has scored 369 Test runs at the venue at 52.66, as per ESPNcricinfo. KL Rahul recorded single-digit scores across his two outings at the venue. While Rohit Sharma scored a half-century in one of two Test outings here, Shubman Gill made his Test debut at the venue in 2020. He made 45 and 35*. Rishabh Pant's returns at the venue read 39, 33, and 29.

Stats

How bowlers from Indian squad have fared at MCG?

Jasprit Bumrah is India's leading wicket-taker in MCG Tests, having taken 15 wickets at 13.06. Ravindra Jadeja owns eight wickets at this venue at 21.25. Like Gill, Mohammed Siraj also made his Test debut at MCG in 2020. He claimed five wickets in that game. No other player from the current Indian squad has played a Test at MCG.

Australian players

These current Aussie players have starred at MCG

Coming to Australian players, Nathan Lyon is the leading wicket-taker at MCG among active bowlers, having taken 45 wickets at 32.13. While Pat Cummins boasts 35 scalps at 17 here, Mitchell Starc has taken 25 wickets at 30.16. Steve Smith has scored over 1,000 runs at this venue at 78.07. Usman Khawaja (422 runs at 42.20), Travis Head (346 runs at 34.60), and Marnus Labuschagne (240 runs at 30) have blown hot and cold at MCG.