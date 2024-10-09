Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite an injury during the match against Pakistan, Harmanpreet Kaur is set to play in the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar's fitness status remains uncertain.

The match is crucial for India, who, after an initial loss to New Zealand, needs a win to boost their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

Harmanpreet Kaur had to retire hurt in the match against Pakistan

Women's T20 WC: Harmanpreet Kaur to feature against Sri Lanka

By Parth Dhall 10:59 am Oct 09, 202410:59 am

What's the story Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is fit to feature against Sri Lanka in the impending ICC Women's T20 World Cup match. Kaur had to retire hurt during the Pakistan match due to neck discomfort, confirmed vice-captain Smriti Mandhana. "She (Harman) is doing fine and will be fine for tomorrow," Mandhana assured reporters on Tuesday. Here's more on this.

Injury details

Kaur's injury occurred during Pakistan match

Kaur's injury happened while she was batting against Pakistan on Sunday, forcing her to leave the field with a score of 29. Despite her early departure, India managed to secure a six-wicket victory in that match. However, after an initial loss to New Zealand, the team is still at risk of early elimination from the tournament.

Player update

Uncertainty surrounds Vastrakar's fitness status

The fitness status of all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar, who was ruled out of the Pakistan match, also remains uncertain. Mandhana said the medical team is still assessing her condition and an update will be provided during the match against Sri Lanka. "Pooja, I think the medical team is still working on her. So, the update will come only tomorrow during the match," she said.

Match

India have a lead over SL

India and Sri Lanka will clash in Match 12 of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai. The Lankans eye their maiden win of the tournament, while victory will boost India's chances of making the semis. As mentioned, India defeated Pakistan after losing their opener to New Zealand. Notably, the Women in Blue have a 19-5 lead over the Lankans in T20Is, while one match was washed out.