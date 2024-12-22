Summarize Simplifying... In short In the first Women's ODI, India dominated West Indies, thanks to Mandhana's impressive 91 runs and Rawal's debut 40 runs, setting a challenging target of 314 runs.

India won by 211 runs (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

India trounce West Indies in 1st WODI: Decoding the stats

December 22, 2024

What's the story The Indian women's cricket team has begun the ODI series against West Indies on a high, winning the first match in a commanding fashion. The first game of the three-match series was played in Vadodara, where India defeated their opponents by 211 runs. The win was largely set up by Smriti Mandhana's brilliant batting and Renuka Singh's stunning bowling. India scored 314/9 in 50 overs. West Indies perished for 103 runs in 26.2 overs. Here are the details.

Stellar batting

Mandhana's consistent performance boosts India's total

Known for her consistent performances, Mandhana once again delivered, scoring 91 runs off 102 balls. This was her fifth consecutive score of over 50 in international cricket. Mandhana, who struck 13 fours in her knock of 91, raced to 3,903 WODI runs from 92 matches at 45.38. In addition to nine tons, she has slammed 28 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 7 matches versus WI, Mandhana has 450 runs at 75 (100s: 2, 50s: 2).

Team effort

Rawal and Deol contribute to India's strong start

Newcomer Pratika Rawal, who scored 40 runs off 69 balls in her debut match, joined Mandhana for an opening stand of 110 runs. This partnership set the stage for India's strong batting display. Harleen Deol also played a key role by scoring 44 runs off 50 balls after an initial slow start. She was involved in two telling stands alongside Mandhana and Harmanpreet.

Record

Harmanpreet Kaur completes 1,000 runs as captain in WODIs

Harmanpreet Kaur (34 off 23) attained a new milestone in her Women's ODI career. She surpassed 1,000 runs in ODIs as a captain. She needed 22 runs to reach the mark. Kaur's 34 took her to 1,012 runs as captain in WODIs. She averages 53.26 in 26 matches with the help of three tons and 5 fifties. Overall, Kaur owns 3,749 runs in 139 matches (120 innings) at 37.49. She has clobbered six tons and 19 fifties.

Bowling dominance

Renuka Singh's bowling prowess halts West Indies's chase

Renuka Singh's maiden ODI fifer (5-29) was instrumental in India's win. Her brilliant bowling was on full display as she picked four wickets with the new ball, leaving West Indies reeling at 11/4 and then 26/5. This early blow severely affected the visitors' chances of chasing India's total, eventually resulting in their defeat. Renuka has raced 30 scalps in WODIs at 23.36. This was her maiden fifer as mentioned. She owns three four-wicket hauls.

Key performers

Here are the other key Indian performers in the match

Jemimah Rodrigues scored a quickfire cameo of 31 runs from 19 balls. In 37 matches, she now owns 897 runs at 27.18. Richa Ghosh also showed her mettle with a knock of 26 runs. She faced 13 balls and hit four fours and a six. In 27 matches, she owns 577 runs at 26.22. Apart from Renuka, Priya Mishra also performed well. She took 2/22 in 4.2 overs.

Information

James claims a fifer for WI Women, enters record books

Zaida Amiya James was impressive for WI Women. She took a fifer, clocking 5/45 from her 8 overs. This was her maiden fifer in WODIs. Overall, she has nine scalps from 13 matches (7 innings) at 16.22. She is now the 2nd WI bowler with a fifer against India Women after Anisa Mohammed.