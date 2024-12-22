Summarize Simplifying... In short Smriti Mandhana, a cricket sensation, has achieved five consecutive 50-plus scores in international cricket, including a recent 91-run knock.

With 28 fifties and nine tons, Mandhana has accumulated 3,903 WODI runs from 92 matches, making her a formidable force in the sport.

Smriti Mandhana scored 91 versus WI Women (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Smriti Mandhana slams 5 successive 50-plus scores in international cricket

By Rajdeep Saha 05:23 pm Dec 22, 202405:23 pm

What's the story Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana registered a solid 91-run knock in the first Women's ODI against West Indies on Sunday in Vadodara. Mandhana added 110 runs for the first wicket alongside Pratika Rawal (40). Thereafter, another 50 runs were added with Harleen Deol. She was dismissed with India's score reading 160/2. India eventually ended up with a score of 314/9 in 50 overs.

A fluent knock from Mandhana's blade

The in-form Mandhana looked pretty fluent during her stay. However, the same wasn't true for debutant Rawat. Rawat worked hard and eventually put up a 40-run score from 69 balls. Mandhana was joined by Deol and the two upped the ante. Just when Mandhana looked set for a solid century, she was dismissed by Zaida James. She ended up with 91 from 102 balls.

5 consecutive scores of 50-plus

Mandhana owns 5 successive 50-plus scores in international cricket. On December 11, she struck 105 runs versus Australia Women in the 3rd ODI. Thereafter, she amassed 54, 62, and 77 in the WT20I series against WI. And now, she scored 91.

28th WODI fifty for Mandhana

Mandhana, who struck 13 fours in her knock of 91, raced to 3,903 WODI runs from 92 matches at 45.38. In addition to nine tons, she has slammed 28 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 7 matches versus WI, Mandhana has 450 runs at 75 (100s: 2, 50s: 2). Mandhana, who bossed the WT20I series versus WI, has 3,761 runs in the format for India.