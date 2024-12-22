Summarize Simplifying... In short Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of India Women's cricket team, has achieved a milestone of 1,000 runs in Women's One Day Internationals (WODIs).

Harmanpreet Kaur attained a new milestone in her Women's ODI career (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Harmanpreet Kaur completes 1,000 runs as captain in WODIs: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:05 pm Dec 22, 202405:05 pm

What's the story Harmanpreet Kaur attained a new milestone in her Women's ODI career. The Indian women's cricket team captain has surpassed 1,000 runs in ODIs as a leader. Kaur attained the milestone during the first match against West Indies Women at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara. She needed 22 runs to reach the mark. Notably, she was dismissed for 34 runs as India batted first.

Kaur gets run out after a fine start

Kaur's 34 was laced with three fours and a six. She faced 23 balls. She arrived at the crease when India Women were 160/2. She added 66 runs alongside Harleen Deol. Both set batters were dismissed thereafter. Unfortunatly, Kaur was run out.

Kaur averages 53.26 as captain in WODIs

Kaur's 34 takes her to 1,012 runs as captain in WODIs. She averages 53.26 in 26 matches with the help of three tons and 5 fifties. Overall, Kaur has raced to a total of 3,749 runs in 139 matches (120 innings) at 37.49. She has clobbered six tons and 19 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kaur has 403 runs versus WI Women at 25.18.

