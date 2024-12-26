Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Boxing Day Test, Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja regained his form, scoring his first Test half-century since January.

His 57-run contribution, along with a strong opening partnership with debutant Konstas, boosted Australia's performance.

Khawaja's innings marked his 27th Test fifty, bringing his total Test runs to 5,571 across 77 matches. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Khawaja made 57 to end his lean run in the series (Image source: X/@ICC)

Usman Khawaja bounces back with 57 in Boxing Day Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:27 am Dec 26, 202410:27 am

What's the story Openers Usman Khawaja and debutant Sam Konstas spearheaded the Australian side on Day 1 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The duo's strategic partnership handed Australia an early advantage in this all-important Test. The series stands tied at one-all, making this match a crucial encounter for both teams. While Konstas's fiery 60 headlined the morning session, Khawaja complimented him well. The latter made 57 to end his lean run in the series.

Debutant's impact

Konstas's debut performance captivates MCG crowd

Young Australian cricketer Konstas made his Test debut on Boxing Day. His audacious ramp shots not only mesmerized the MCG crowd but also diverted India's focus. This gave his opening partner Khawaja the opportunity to regain his form without much attention from the opposition. The duo's contrasting yet complementary styles of play were key to Australia's strong start in the match.

Key innings

Khawaja's half-century boosts Australia's morale

Khawaja, who had been out of touch in the series, scored his first Test half-century since January this year. He was eventually dismissed on a pull shot off Jasprit Bumrah's delivery, which was caught by KL Rahul at mid-wicket. However, despite the setback, Khawaja's 57-run contribution was vital for Australia. The southpaw's previous scores in this series read 21, 8, 13, 9*, 8 & 4.

Record partnership

Australia's opening stand sets new record

Before the Boxing Day Test, Australia's highest opening stand in this series was a mere 31. However, Khawaja and Konstas turned that around with their gritty partnership. They added an opening stand of 89 before Konstas was dismissed for 60 off just 65 balls. Khawaja then added 65 runs with Marnus Labuschagne before falling to Bumrah.

Stats

27th Test fifty for Khawaja

Khawaja made 57 off 121 balls as he smoked six boundaries. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has now raced to 5,571 runs across 77 Test matches at 44.56. He has slammed 15 hundreds and 27 fifties, with the best score of 195* (versus South Africa). The southpaw has tallied 664 runs across 13 Tests against India, averaging just 30.18 (50s: 4, 100: 1).