ICC Rankings: Smriti Mandhana achieves career-best WT20I rating
Star Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has set a new career milestone, attaining her highest-ever WT20I rating in the latest ICC Rankings for batters. The achievement comes after her stellar performance against the West Indies, where she scored three consecutive half-centuries. Mandhana's phenomenal form throughout 2024 saw her score 763 runs from 23 WT20Is, averaging 42.38, a record-breaking feat for any batter in in a calendar year.
Exceptional performance against West Indies
Mandhana ended 2024 on a high, scoring three back-to-back half-centuries against the West Indies in the home series. Her scores of 54, 62, and 77 at the DY Patil Stadium helped her achieve a career-best T20I rating worth 753. This puts her just four points behind top-ranked Beth Mooney and takes her to the second position in the ICC WT20I Batting Rankings, equaling her best from 2022.
Mandhana's WODI performance
Apart from her WT20I success, Mandhana has also made great strides in WODIs. She is currently ranked second in the ICC WODI charts, making her the only Indian player to feature in the top 10 of both white-ball formats. In 2024 alone, she scored 743 runs from 12 WODIs at an incredible average of 61.91, including four centuries and two half-centuries.
Other Indian players in ICC Rankings
On the WT20I bowling list, Deepti Sharma has slipped two places to fourth, while Renuka Thakur has made it to the top five. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who is currently ranked 12th in WT20Is, climbed to 10th place in the WODI format. Overall, these rankings are a testament to the performance of Indian women cricketers on the international stage.