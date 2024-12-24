Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana ended 2024 with a career-best T20I rating of 753, placing her second in the ICC WT20I Batting Rankings.

She also excelled in WODIs, ranking second in the ICC charts and becoming the only Indian in the top 10 of both white-ball formats.

Other Indian players, including Deepti Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur, also made significant strides in the ICC rankings, reflecting the strong performance of Indian women in international cricket.

Mandhana is second on the list of WT20I batters

ICC Rankings: Smriti Mandhana achieves career-best WT20I rating

By Parth Dhall 03:47 pm Dec 24, 202403:47 pm

What's the story Star Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has set a new career milestone, attaining her highest-ever WT20I rating in the latest ICC Rankings for batters. The achievement comes after her stellar performance against the West Indies, where she scored three consecutive half-centuries. Mandhana's phenomenal form throughout 2024 saw her score 763 runs from 23 WT20Is, averaging 42.38, a record-breaking feat for any batter in in a calendar year.

Record-breaking series

Exceptional performance against West Indies

Mandhana ended 2024 on a high, scoring three back-to-back half-centuries against the West Indies in the home series. Her scores of 54, 62, and 77 at the DY Patil Stadium helped her achieve a career-best T20I rating worth 753. This puts her just four points behind top-ranked Beth Mooney and takes her to the second position in the ICC WT20I Batting Rankings, equaling her best from 2022.

ODI achievements

Mandhana's WODI performance

Apart from her WT20I success, Mandhana has also made great strides in WODIs. She is currently ranked second in the ICC WODI charts, making her the only Indian player to feature in the top 10 of both white-ball formats. In 2024 alone, she scored 743 runs from 12 WODIs at an incredible average of 61.91, including four centuries and two half-centuries.

Team performance

Other Indian players in ICC Rankings

On the WT20I bowling list, Deepti Sharma has slipped two places to fourth, while Renuka Thakur has made it to the top five. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who is currently ranked 12th in WT20Is, climbed to 10th place in the WODI format. Overall, these rankings are a testament to the performance of Indian women cricketers on the international stage.