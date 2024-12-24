Summarize Simplifying... In short The much-anticipated Boxing Day Test between Australia and India at the MCG may face disruptions due to a 50% chance of rain on the first two days.

The series is currently tied at 1-1, making this match crucial.

The weather forecast for the fourth Test at the MCG looks mixed. On the first day (December 26), there is a 50% chance of rain with strong winds expected in the evening. The second day also poses a similar risk of rain, which could lead to morning showers. However, from Day 3 onwards, the conditions are expected to get much better for cricket fans (30% chance rain). The fourth and fifth days of play will have minimal chances of rain.

The much-awaited Boxing Day Test between will kick off on December 26, at the MCG. The series is currently tied 1-1 after three games, making the upcoming match a crucial turning point. Notably, rain played spoilsport in the majority of Gabba Test, thereby producing a draw. While the visitors have struggled in the batting department in the last two games, the hosts have some injury concerns.

The MCG has been working on making its Test pitches more conducive for pace bowlers in the last few years. The spinners will come in handy later in the game. Notably, there's no clear advantage between batting first or second at this venue. Meanwhile, the match will start at 5:00am IST and will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and DD Sports. Disney+Hotstar will provide the live streaming.