Harleen Deol scored a fine century against West Indies in Vadodara

India's Harleen Deol slams her maiden international century: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 05:21 pm Dec 24, 202405:21 pm

What's the story Rising star of Indian women's cricket team, Harleen Deol, has achieved a major career milestone by scoring her maiden century in international cricket. She reached the three-figure mark in the 2nd WODI against the West Indies at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, on Tuesday. Deol's fine knock helped India stay on track after openers Smriti Mandhana (53) and Pratika Rawal (76) laid a strong foundation.

Skill showcase

Deol's century: A display of exceptional skill

Deol, batting at number three, displayed her brilliance by scoring a magnificent 115 off 103 balls. She brought up her maiden WODI century with a boundary off Shamilia Connell's bowling in the 47th over. The right-handed batter played elegantly and regularly found gaps in the field with perfection. Her performance was defined by a calculated aggression against loose deliveries. Her knock was studded with 16 fours.

Information

India Women rack up 358/5

Courtesy of Deol's ton, India Women racked up a mammoth 358/5 in 50 overs against West Indies Women. Jemimah Rodrigues became the fourth Indian with a fifty-plus score in the match. Her 36-ball 52 powered India in the death overs.

Information

Deol races past 400 WODI runs

Deol, who made her WODI debut in February 2019, has now raced past 400 runs in the format. She owns 436 runs from 15 WODIs at an average of 33.53. Her tally includes two half-centuries besides a ton.