Veteran Australian presenter Ian Maurice has raised questions about Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Despite comparisons to banned Pakistani pacer Mohammad Hasnain, former England player Ian Pont and ex-Australian batter Greg Chappell have defended Bumrah's technique, attributing it to hypermobility.

Bumrah, leading the wicket-takers chart with 21 scalps, continues to impress with his unique ability to swing the ball both ways.

Bumrah's bowling action has come under scrutiny

Veteran Australian presenter questions Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action: Details here

By Parth Dhall 04:19 pm Dec 24, 202404:19 pm

What's the story The lead-up to the Boxing Day Test between Australia and India has been marred by off-field controversies, mostly instigated by the Australian media. The latest incident involves veteran Australian presenter Ian Maurice, who has questioned Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action. "Why has no one questioned the delivery of India paceman Bumrah? Is it not politically correct these days?" Maurice asked on X.

Further, Maurice went on to say that Bumrah's bowling action should be closely examined. "I'm not saying he's throwing but at least the position of the arm at the point of delivery should be analyzed," he said. Notably, this isn't the first time such concerns have been raised in Australia. Earlier, fans had accused Bumrah of chucking during the first Test in Perth.

Bumrah's performance in ongoing BGT series

Bumrah has been India's standout fast bowler in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He is currently leading the wicket-takers chart with 21 scalps at an incredible average of 10.90. His unique propensity to swing the ball both ways, more so with a short run-up has grabbed eyeballs, with some even calling for an investigation for the same.

Bumrah's action compared to banned Pakistan pacer

Bumrah's bowling action has been compared to that of Pakistan's Mohammad Hasnain. The latter was suspended from international cricket due to suspect action in 2022. However, Ian Pont, the former England player had shrugged off any doubt over Bumrah's action. "You can see his arm straight from the wrist to elbow," Pont said, adding that "The rule is when it is above the vertical that the elbow must not bend past 15 degrees."

Pont and Chappell defend Bumrah's bowling action

Pont further clarified Bumrah's action falls under the guidelines of hypermobility. "You can clearly see the forward flexion in his arm, which is a hyperextension. This is allowed (a forward bend) for people with hyper-mobile joints," he explained. Former Australia batter Greg Chappell also defended Bumrah's technique, saying it is unique but unequivocally clean. He asked fans to stop questioning the 30-year-old's technique as it "demeans a champion performer and the game itself."