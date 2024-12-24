Summarize Simplifying... In short The Detroit Lions have made history with a record-breaking 13 wins in a single season, topping their previous bests of 16 wins in 2023 and 1991, and 11 wins in 2014, 1931, and 1962.

Despite their impressive performance, they've had mixed success in the playoffs, clinching the Wild Card Berth this year but losing the NFC Championship games in 2023 and 1991, and the Wild Card Playoffs in 2014. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The 2024 Detroit Lions now own the franchise record for the most wins in a single season with their recent win over the Chicago Bears (Image credit: X/@Lions)

NFL: Ranking Detroit Lions' most wins in a single season

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:51 pm Dec 24, 202403:51 pm

What's the story The Detroit Lions have etched their name in franchise history with a record-breaking 2024 season, achieving the most wins in a single season. Their 13th win of the season was a 34-17 win against the Chicago Bears, and they now have the most wins in a season in franchise history with two games remaining. In this article, we rank Detroit's top most single-season wins.

#1

13 wins from 15 games* - 2024

The Lions are off a historic season, setting multiple records including the most wins in a single season with 13 of them, while they have two more games. Meanwhile, the team also broke three other single-season franchise records with their recent win over the Bears. Additionally, they have clinched the Wild Card Berth, with a 13-2 record sitting atop the NFC North.

#2

12/17 games in 2023 and 12/16 in 1991

The Lions' 2023 and 1991 seasons are tied for second place with 16 wins in each season. However, the 2023 Lions played one game more than the 1991 Lions, and finished with a 12-5 record, but lost the NFC Championship game to the San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, the 1991 Lions team finished with a 12-4 record but again lost the NFC Championship game.

#3

11/16 games in 2014 and 11 from 14 (1931, 1962)

Three Lions seasons are tied for third place with 11 wins each. The 2014 Lions won 11 of their 16 games, while the 1931 Portsmouth Spartans and the 1962 Lions won 11 of their 14 games. Meanwhile, the 1931 Spartans finished second in the NFL, while the 1962 Lions won the NFL Playoff Bowl. However, the 2014 Lions lost the Wild Card Playoffs.