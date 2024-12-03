Summarize Simplifying... In short This season, NFL quarterback Burrow surpassed Drew Brees' record for most losses despite scoring over 300 yards and 3 touchdowns in a game.

Brees, along with Blake Bortles and Deshaun Watson, previously held the record with four and three losses respectively.

Despite their losses, these quarterbacks showcased impressive performances, amassing thousands of yards and numerous touchdowns. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bengals Joe Burrow is now the leading QB with the most losses while scoring 300+ yards, 3+ TDs (Image credit: X/@MySportsUpdate)

NFL: QBs with most losses scoring 300+ yards, 3+ TDs

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:29 pm Dec 03, 202404:29 pm

What's the story With their eighth season loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals are placed third in the AFC North with a 4-8 record through Week 13. Meanwhile, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has also made it to the NFL record books. He is now the QB with the most losses scoring 300+ yards, 3+ TDs with five losses this season. Here's more.

#1

Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals, 2024 (five losses)

This season Burrow has lost five games this season while amassing 1,809 yards and throwing 18 TDs during these five games. He averages 8.2 yards and has a completion rating of 67.4% with 149 completions from 221 attempts. This season he owns 3,337 yards including 30 TDs and just five interceptions across 12 games. He has now surpassed Drew Brees for the most losses.

#2

Drew Brees - New Orleans Saints, 2016 (four losses)

Saints QB Drew Brees owned the record for eight years when he and the Saints lost four games. Meanwhile, in these games, Brees managed 2,956 yards and 28 TDs with a completion rating of 72.2 and an average of 8.6. In 2016, the Saints finished the season with a 7-9 record while Brees finished with 5,208 yards and 37 TDs across 16 games.

#3

Blake Bortles - Jacksonville Jaguars, 2015 (four losses)

Jaguars' Blake Bortles is also tied with Brees with four losses in 2015. The Jaguars finished the season with a 5-11 record. Meanwhile, in the four losses, Bortles had 1,324 yards and 16 TDs with a completion rating of 66.2%. Overall, he finished the season with 4,428 yards, 35 TDs, and 19 interceptions across 16 games.

#4

Deshaun Watson - Houston Texans, 2020 (three losses)

Deshaun Watson and Matt Ryan (2019) are tied for the fourth position with three losses. Watson lost three of his games during the 2020 season, managing 1,701 yards including 17 TDs with an average of 10.1. Overall, during the 2020 season, Watson had amassed 4,823 yards including 33 TDs and seven interceptions across 16 games in the season.