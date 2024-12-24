Summarize Simplifying... In short The NBA has seen some unforgettable Christmas Day games.

Highlights include the Milwaukee Bucks' 2021 comeback win against the Boston Celtics, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the 2004 Lakers vs. Heat game that intensified the Bryant-O'Neal rivalry.

Other memorable games include the Cavaliers' 2016 victory over the Warriors, Bernard King's legendary 60-point performance for the Knicks in 1984, and the Lakers' 2008 win against the Celtics, marking Phil Jackson's 1,000th career win.

The Bucks' 2021 Christmas Day comeback-win over the Celtics is considered to be the best NBA Christmas Day games of all-time (Image credit: X/@Bucks)

Ranking five best Christmas Day NBA games of all time

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:48 pm Dec 24, 202403:48 pm

What's the story Christmas Day is a marquee event for the NBA, showcasing elite matchups featuring star players and high stakes. This year's lineup promises excitement and thrill, but before diving into the action, take a trip down memory lane with the top five Christmas Day NBA games of all time. In this article, we revisit these iconic moments in Christmas Day basketball history.

#1

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics (2021)

On Christmas Day 2021, the Milwaukee Bucks staged a thrilling 117-113 comeback victory over the Boston Celtics. After trailing 62-47, Giannis Antetokounmpo, returning from health protocols, led the charge with standout defense and a smaller lineup strategy. Wes Matthews' clutch three-pointer sealed the lead, and Giannis dominated the fourth quarter to secure the win. This unforgettable game showcased the Bucks' resilience and Antetokounmpo's brilliance.

#2

Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat (2004)

The Lakers vs. Heat clash in 2004, was a showdown of legends. Kobe Bryant dazzled with 42 points, three rebounds, and six assists, while Lamar Odom added 24 points. Despite Shaquille O'Neal's 24-point, 11-rebound effort and Dwyane Wade's 29 points for the Heat, Bryant couldn't secure the win for LA. Miami edged out a thrilling 104-102 victory, cementing Bryant-O'Neal rivalry in Christmas Day history.

#3

Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers (2016)

The Cavaliers edged out the Warriors 109-108 in a thrilling Christmas Day rematch. Kyrie Irving's clutch moments and LeBron James' chemistry led to a stunning comeback. Despite strong performances from Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, turnovers and struggles with rebounds hurt the Warriors. Meanwhile, the Cavs' defense and offensive rebounding sealed the win, making it an unforgettable Christmas Day classic.

#4

New York Knicks vs New Jersey Nets (1984)

On Christmas Day 1984, Bernard King delivered a legendary performance for the Knicks, scoring 60 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Despite King's heroic efforts, the Knicks narrowly lost to the Nets, 120-114. Meanwhile, Michael Ray Richardson led the Nets with 36 points. However, King's iconic display remains a cherished moment in NBA history, symbolizing an unforgettable milestone on the Christmas Day stage.

#5

Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics (2008)

On Christmas Day 2008, the Los Angeles Lakers secured a memorable 92-83 victory against the Boston Celtics in a fierce showdown. The game marked Phil Jackson's 1,000th career win as a coach. Meanwhile, Bryant led LA with 27 points, supported by Pau Gasol's 20-point contribution. The Lakers' strong defense and teamwork helped them overpower the Celtics, making it a historic and action-packed night.