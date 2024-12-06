Summarize Simplifying... In short On December 6, 2000, the Warriors won a thrilling overtime game against the Lakers, 125-122, thanks to Jamison's 51 points and 13 rebounds.

This countered Bryant's equally impressive 51-point performance.

#ThisDayThatYear: Bryant, Jamison make history with opposing 50-point games

What's the story December 06, 2000, marked a historic night in NBA history as Kobe Bryant and Antawn Jamison became just the third pair of players on opposing teams to each score 50+ points in a game. Bryant's LA Lakers and Jamison's Golden State Warriors delivered an unforgettable clash, for the first time in nearly 38 years. We dive into this iconic duel and its lasting legacy.

Warriors edge past Lakers in historic NBA game

The Warriors outlasted the Lakers 125-122 in a thrilling overtime showdown on December 6, 2000. Jamison dazzled with 51 points and 13 rebounds, countering Bryant's stellar 51-point performance. A high-scoring affair saw clutch plays in regulation and OT, as the Warriors capitalized on their strong fourth-quarter surge and a three-point lead in the OT to seal the victory.

Breakdown of Bryant and Jamison's 50 points each game

Jamison's 51-point career-high performance. By doing so, he became one of 12 players (eight at that time) to record consecutive 50-point games in NBA history. However, Jamison finished the game with 13 rebounds and five assists. Bryant. went off for his career-high and first 50-point game, scoring 51. Meanwhile, Bryant ended the game with seven rebounds and eight assists.

Games where players from opposing teams have scored 50+ points

Throughout NBA history, thrilling high-scoring duels have captivated fans. On December 14, 1962, Wilt Chamberlain dropped 63 points for the Warriors, while Elgin Baylor tallied 50 for the Lakers. Jamison and Bryant each scored 51 in a 2000s classic. Other epic battles include Tracy McGrady vs. Jamal Mashburn (2003), Allen Iverson vs. Vince Carter (2005), and D'Angelo Russell vs. Damian Lillard (2019).