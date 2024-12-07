Summarize Simplifying... In short This NBA season has seen some unexpected struggles from top players.

LeBron James, despite solid stats, can't seem to lift the Lakers, while Mikal Bridges' performance hasn't justified the Knicks' investment.

Tyrese Haliburton's dip in form mirrors the Pacers' disappointing run, and Trae Young's shooting woes are a concern for the Hawks despite their winning streak.

Lastly, Kyle Kuzma's poor shot selection and declining efficiency are proving costly for the Wizards.



NBA: Decoding the most disappointing players this season

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:20 pm Dec 07, 202403:20 pm

What's the story Disappointment often stems from unfulfilled expectations. When discussing the NBA's most disappointing players, it's important to remember that these players have already sparked hope, raising expectations for success. Even what would be considered a solid performance by most can be seen as disappointing if it falls short of the high standards fans anticipated. Here are the top five disappointing players this season so far

Lebron James - Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James, approaching 40, is facing uncharacteristic struggles. The Lakers, now 23-23, have lost six of eight, including a blowout to Miami and a close loss to Atlanta. Despite averaging 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 9.1 assists, James appears unable to carry the team alone or with Anthony Davis. With a flawed roster and heavy reliance on their stars, playoff hopes are slipping away.

Mikal Bridges - New York Knicks

Optimists may point to Bridges' recent scoring surge (50 points in two games), but concerns remain. Shooting just 32.9% from three and 47.2% overall, he's averaging 16.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 38.2 minutes per game. With only 14 free-throw attempts this season, his true shooting is down to 55.3%. However, despite heavy minutes, the Knicks' investment has yet to pay off.

Tyree Haliburton - Indiana Pacers

The Pacers, at 10-14, sit outside playoff contention, with their once-lethal offense now ranked 18th. Tyrese Haliburton, a former All-Star, has struggled, averaging 17.8 points and 8.4 assists while shooting just 34.3% from three and 42.1% overall. Unfortunately, his 7.8 two-point attempts per 100 possessions align with sharpshooters, not stars. However, Haliburton's dip from last season's brilliance underscores Indiana's disappointing campaign.

Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks are surging with six straight wins despite Trae Young's shooting struggles. Young is averaging 20.7 points and a league-leading 12.0 assists, but his 38.4% overall shooting and 30.6% from deep are career lows. His free-throw rate has dipped to rookie-year levels, and turnovers remain an issue. While his defense has improved slightly, Atlanta's offense ranks just 19th, relying heavily on Young's recovery.

Kyle Kuzma - Washington Wizards

Few are watching the Wizards, but Kyle Kuzma's shot selection is jaw-dropping. Meanwhile, he's averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds but shooting just 42.0% overall and 27.6% from three. His true shooting percentage is a poor 47.6, and Washington's offense nosedives to a 97.0 rating during his minutes. With a 9.9 PER and declining efficiency, his $64 million deal feels hard to justify.