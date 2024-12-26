Jasprit Bumrah concedes six after nearly four years in Tests
In the ongoing fourth Test match between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australian debutant Sam Konstas pulled off a rare feat. He hit Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah for a six, the first time in nearly four years that Bumrah has given away a maximum in Test cricket. The last player to do so was Australia's Cameron Green on January 7, 2021, in Sydney.
Konstas's audacious shots against Bumrah
Konstas, who is just 19, smashed two sixes off Bumrah during his brilliant 60-run knock from 65 balls. He attempted reverse scoops and ramps against the Indian pacer on multiple occasions. Though beaten in his first attempts, Konstas cleared the fence on his third attempt. This audacious approach saw him score 34 runs off 33 balls against Bumrah, including four fours and two sixes.
Konstas joins Buttler in unique record against Bumrah
Konstas maintained his aggressive approach against Bumrah, hitting another six in the 11th over. This made him only the second player after England's Jos Buttler to hit two sixes off Bumrah in a single Test innings. At just 19 years and 85 days old, Konstas became the fourth youngest Australian to debut in Test cricket, joining an elite group including Ian Craig, Pat Cummins, and Tom Garrett.
Konstas's unconventional style draws attention
Konstas's distinctive batting style, especially his ramp shots against Bumrah, has caught everyone's attention. He is the youngest player to open the batting in a Test match for Australia. His unconventional ways have also led to comparisons with his previous innings, including a century against India for the Prime Minister's XI and a blistering half-century for Sydney Thunder in the ongoing Big Bash League season.