India's chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final could depend on Pakistan's performance against South Africa.

If India doesn't win both of their upcoming matches against Australia, a 2-0 victory for Pakistan over South Africa could secure India's spot in the final.

The WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned, with the top two teams qualifying for the final.

India are third in the 2023-25 WTC standings

India's WTC final hopes could hinge on Pakistan: Here's how

By Parth Dhall 02:31 pm Dec 23, 202402:31 pm

What's the story Despite losing the 2nd Test against Australia in Adelaide, India are well in contention to reach the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. However, their road ahead is critical, and it could be decided by Pakistan. The four teams in contention for the two spots are Australia, India, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. South Africa, who are currently at the top of the WTC standings, have two home Tests against Pakistan remaining to seal their spot.

Crucial matches

India's path to WTC final: Must-win games against Australia

India's road to the WTC final hinges on two important Tests against Australia. India need to win the upcoming matches in Melbourne and Sydney, which would seal their spot in the WTC final. However, if they don't win both the games, their chances of making it to the final could be heavily influenced by Pakistan's performance against South Africa.

Potential scenarios

Pakistan's role in India's WTC journey

If India (third in the standings) win one Test and draw the other against Australia, their points percentage (PCT) will be 57.02, not enough for direct qualification. In this case, Pakistan beating South Africa could help India's cause. While a 1-0 win for Pakistan would greatly enhance India's chances, a 1-1 series result would leave India dependent on Sri Lanka-Australia series result.

Ideal outcome

India's best-case scenario for WTC final qualification

Therefore, Pakistan winning the series 2-0 against South Africa would be perfect for India's chances. This would ensure India's berth in the WTC final, even if Australia rout Sri Lanka in the Test series. But this is easier said than done as South Africa is deemed as the final frontier for the Asian sides.

WTC

WTC: Top-two sides to reach final

As has been the case, the ICC WTC standings are determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. Four points are awarded to each team for a draw, with the teams earning six for a tie. A loss leads to no point deduction, while teams can lose points because of slow over-rates. The top-two sides in the standings qualify for the final.

Information

2023-25 ICC WTC standings (PCT)

ICC WTC standings (PCT): South Africa (63.33), Australia (58.89), India (55.88), New Zealand (48.21, Sri Lanka (45.45), England (43.18), Pakistan (33.33), Bangladesh (31.25), and West Indies (24.24).