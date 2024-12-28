Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling cricket match, Nitish Reddy and Sundar set a record with a 127-run partnership, the highest for India's eighth wicket or lower in Australia.

Reddy's sensational maiden ton and Sundar's disciplined half-century stood out, with Reddy becoming the third-youngest to score a maiden Test century for India in Australia.

Their partnership is only surpassed by Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh's 129-run stand in the 2008 Sydney Test.

The duo added 127 runs on Day 3 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

MCG Test: Nitish Reddy, Sundar set records with 127-run stand

By Parth Dhall 02:43 pm Dec 28, 202402:43 pm

What's the story India bounced back on Day 3 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia at the MCG. The visitors avoided the follow-on, courtesy of a century-plus partnership between Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar. The former scored a historic ton. They batted together for over 47 overs and added 127 runs, stitching a record partnership. Here are the key stats.

Century

Reddy completes his maiden Test century

Reddy walked out on Day 3 after India were down to 191/6 with Rishabh Pant's dismissal. The youngster displayed his crunch strokes from the outset. He also defended the sharp deliveries well. Reddy kept the scoreboard ticking while Sundar protected one end. Although Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah departed in the final session, Reddy completed what was a sensational maiden ton. He returned unbeaten (105*).

Sundar

Sundar's resistance stands out

While Reddy's counter-attacking knock defied the odds, Sundar safeguarded one end with his discipline. He refrained from taking any risk and relied on running between the wickets. His solid defense, especially against off-spinner Nathan Lyon, stood out. Sundar completed his half-century in the 108th over. He played 146 balls for the same. Lyon dismissed him for 50(162), which included a solitary four.

Partnership

Historic partnership for Team India

Reddy and Sundar added 127 runs, which is now the highest partnership for eighth wicket or lower for India in Australia, as per Cricbuzz. They are only behind Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh, who put up 129 runs in the 2008 Sydney Test. As per Cricbuzz, this is also the longest stand for eighth wicket or lower against Australia Down Under since 2009.

Numbers

A look at other notable numbers

As per Cricbuzz, this was only the second instance of India's number eight and nine batters hitting fifty-plus scores in the same innings of a Test Down Under. In the 2008 Adelaide Test, Anil Kumble (87) and Harbhajan (63) did the same. At 21 years and 216 days, Reddy became the third-youngest at the time of maiden Test century for India in Australia.