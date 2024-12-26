Summarize Simplifying... In short 19-year-old Sam Konstas made a remarkable debut in Test cricket, becoming the second-youngest Australian to score a half-century.

Despite a challenging start, Konstas dominated the Indian pace attack, ending with a 65-ball 60.

His inclusion in the team, replacing Nathan McSweeney, proved strategic as he helped Australia build a strong start alongside Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The 19-year-old scored a brisk 60 (Image source: X/@ICC)

Sam Konstas becomes second-youngest half-centurion for Australia in Tests: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:25 am Dec 26, 202409:25 am

What's the story Teenage cricket sensation Sam Konstas made a stunning debut in the ongoing fourth Test against India, which is a Boxing Day affair, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The 19-year-old scored a brisk 60 runs off just 65 balls, guiding Australia to a promising score of 112/1 by lunch on Day 1. Konstas's fearless batting style and aggressive stroke play were the key highlights of his performance.

Batting prowess

Konstas's audacious strokes leave fans in awe

Despite a shaky start against Jasprit Bumrah's challenging opening spell, Konstas quickly found his rhythm and began to dominate the Indian pace attack. He executed bold strokes such as a reverse lap-scoop off Bumrah, a shot rarely seen in Test cricket. His audacious approach also led to an on-field exchange with Virat Kohli, further highlighting his fearless demeanor on the pitch.

Strategy success

Konstas's debut knock ends, Australia's strategy pays off

Konstas's entertaining innings ended when Ravindra Jadeja trapped him in front with an arm ball. Australia head coach Andrew McDonald had revealed that including Konstas was a strategic move to get an aggressive enforcer at the top of the order. The strategy worked as Konstas received a standing ovation from a near-capacity crowd at the MCG, marking his dream debut.

Steady partnership

Khawaja and Labuschagne steady Australia's innings

Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja remained unbeaten on 38 at lunch, having formed an 89-run stand with Konstas. He was later joined by Marnus Labuschagne (12 not out) as Australia looked to build on their strong start. Among the Indian bowlers, only Akash Deep maintained a consistent line and length, while Mohammed Siraj struggled with his lengths.

Career

Konstas's impressive 1st-class cricket record

Konstas's 65-ball 60 was laced with six fours and a couple of maximums. Despite his young age, Konstas has already made a mark in First-Class cricket. Playing his 12th match, he has raced to 778 runs from 19 innings at an average of 42-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. His highest score is an impressive 152, and he now has two centuries and four half-centuries to his name.

Feat

Second-youngest to get this feat

At 19 years and 85 days, Konstas became the second-youngest to score a Test fifty for Australia. Ian Craig holds the record for being the youngest to do so, at 17 years and 240 days. The former also became the first player to score a Test fifty on debut against India before turning 20.

DYK

Fourth-youngest to represent Australia in Tests

Earlier in the match, Konstas became the fourth-youngest Australian to play Test cricket. He is only behind the likes of Ian Craig (17 years and 239 days), his captain Pat Cummins (18 years and 193 days), and Tom Garrett (18 years and 232 days). Notably, Konstas was not a part of Australia's squad for the first three Tests. He was added for the fourth game as Nathan McSweeney failed to impress in his debut Test series.