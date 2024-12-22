Summarize Simplifying... In short Zimbabwe and Afghanistan are set to face off in a historic Test series, with Zimbabwe hosting its first Boxing Day Test in 28 years and Afghanistan playing their first Test in Zimbabwe.

Key players to watch include Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah and Zimbabwe's Craig Ervine, who are the leading run-getters for their respective teams.

The matches will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website for Indian fans.

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will clash in two Tests (Image source: X/@ICC)

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Test series: Here's the statistical preview

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:34 am Dec 22, 202410:34 am

What's the story Hosts Zimbabwe and Afghanistan are gearing up to face off in a two-Test-series, scheduled to get underway on December 26. The Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo will host both matches with Craig Ervine leading Zimbabwe and Hashmatullah Shahidi handling the reins of Afghanistan. It must be noted that Afghanistan clinched the ODI and T20I leg of this tour. Here is the statistical preview of the Test series.

Squad

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan: Squads

Zimbabwe's squad: Craig Ervine (C), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Takudzwa Chataira, Ben Curran, Joylord Gumbie (WK), Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Nyasha Mayavo (WK), Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams. Afghanistan's squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Abdul Malik, Afsar Zazai(WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Bahir Shah, Bashir Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Ismat Alam, Naveed Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Riaz Hassan, Sediqullah Atal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan, Zahir Shehzad, Zia-ur-Rehman.

Viewing details

Live streaming and timing details

Both Test matches between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will start at 1:30pm Indian Time. Indian fans can stream the match live on the FanCode app and website. However, there will be no television broadcast of this match in India. This upcoming Test series comes after an exciting ODI series between the two teams, making it all the more exciting for cricket lovers.

DYK

Significance of the series

The series will see Zimbabwe host its first-ever Boxing Day Test at home in 28 years and their very first New Year's Test. Notably, Afghanistan are set to play a Test in Zimbabwe for the very first time. The two sides have previously locked horns in just two Tests so far, both in 2021, with both teams clinching one game apiece.

Stats

Key players for Afghanistan

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahmat Shah is Afghanistan's leading run-getter in Test cricket, having scored 578 runs at 32.11. Hashmatullah Shahidi is the only other Test centurion in Afghanistan's squad for Zimbabwe Tests. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan, who is set to play his first Test since 2021, owns four fifers across five Test matches. Zia-ur-Rehman is the only other bowler with a fifer from the current squad.

Stats

Key players for Zimbabwe

With 1,344 runs at 33.60, Craig Ervine is Zimbabwe's leading run-getter in Tests among active players. Sikandar Raza (1,187 runs at 35.96) and Sean Williams (1,109 runs at 41.07) are the other players from the current squad with over 1,000 runs in the format. The former also boasts two Test fifers. Meanwhile, pacer Blessing Muzarabani has three five-wicket hauls across seven Tests.

Information

Here is the Test record

Afghanistan, who played their maiden Test in 2018, have won just three of their nine matches in the longest format (6 defeats). Meanwhile, Zimbabwe have won just two of their 13 Tests since the start of 2018 (9 defeats).