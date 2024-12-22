Summarize Simplifying... In short BCB President Faruque confirmed Shakib's availability for the Champions Trophy, despite political issues and scrutiny over his bowling action.

Tamim, who's been out of cricket for seven months, is also preparing for the Trophy, with his inclusion depending on his performance.

The future of Najmul Hossain's captaincy will be decided post-December, following his reluctance to continue after the South Africa series.

What's the story Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Faruque Ahmed has confirmed Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal's availability for the upcoming Champions Trophy. The announcement comes after BCB chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain had recently said he was unsure if they would play in the tournament. "If any player does not retire then he is definitely available for selection (for the Champions Trophy)," Faruque told reporters.

Shakib's participation subject to clearance and mental readiness

Shakib's participation in the Champions Trophy has been a topic of discussion with political issues barring him from entering the country. Further, his bowling action is under the scanner and needs to be cleared before he can play international cricket and domestic tournaments. "In the last West Indies tour he was not in a mental state to play and now Shakib will say whether he will play BPL or what is his state," Faruque said.

Tamim's readiness for Champions Trophy under evaluation

Tamim, who has been out of cricket for seven months, is currently gearing up for the upcoming BPL with the ongoing NCL T20. He has already shown his form by scoring two half-centuries. Faruque emphasized Tamim's inclusion in the team would depend on the selectors' assessment of his performance and readiness. "As far as Tamim is concerned look what the chief selector said," Faruque said during a press conference after a board meeting at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Friday.

BCB to decide on Najmul Hossain's captaincy post-December

The BCB President also answered queries about the future of Najmul Hossain's captaincy. He disclosed a decision will be taken after December, when Najmul's current tenure ends. This comes after Najmul had shown reluctance to continue as captain after the home series against South Africa, but was convinced by Faruque. "We have just completed a series and there is nothing ahead of Champions Trophy so we have time in our hand," Faruque added.