Sharma was hit on his left knee (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma sustains knee injury ahead of MCG Test: Report

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:00 am Dec 22, 202410:00 am

What's the story Indian cricket team skipper, Rohit Sharma, has reportedly sustained a knee injury during a net session just days ahead of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Melbourne. As per the Times of India, the incident took place when he was hit on the knee while batting. Although he tried to play through the pain, Sharma eventually sought medical assistance. He was seen sitting with his gear off and left knee bandaged.

Injury assessment

Team physios to monitor Sharma's condition closely

Though the injury didn't look serious initially, team physios are likely to monitor Sharma's condition closely ahead of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) match, which will get underway on December 26. This development comes as a major concern for Team India, which is already facing a lot of problems in the ongoing series. The rest of the teammates continued their net session with Jasprit Bumrah bowling at full pace.

Training continuation

Team India's training and Sharma's form

Despite having a scheduled rest day on Monday, the Indian team intends to resume their training thereafter as they gear up for the Melbourne encounter. Questions have been raised about Sharma's form, especially while batting at the No. 6 position. This has led to speculations that he might retire from Test cricket in the next few months, after Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement post the Brisbane Test.

Support

Clarke backs Sharma amid form concerns

Amid concerns over Sharma's form, former Australian captain Michael Clarke has come out in support of the Indian skipper. "You never pick just based on form. He's captain of the team, so I'm picking him," Clarke told ESPN Australia. Despite the injury scare, reports suggest Sharma was able to walk off the blow to his knee and looked fine afterward.

Performance review

Sharma's recent performances and self-assessment

Sharma missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth, which India won under Bumrah's leadership. He returned for the next two Tests in Adelaide and Brisbane but struggled with his batting performance. In Adelaide, he scored just 3 and 6 runs, while managing only 10 runs in the first innings of the Gabba Test. Despite these setbacks, Sharma remains confident about his abilities.