Niki Prasad to lead India in U19 Women's T20 WC
Niki Prasad has been named the captain of India's squad for the upcoming ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Malaysia next month. The squad is mostly similar to the one that recently lifted the Under-19 Asia Cup. The only new face in this 15-member squad is Vaishnavi S, who has replaced medium-pacer Nandhana S. Notably, India will enter the tournament as defending champions, having clinched the inaugural edition in 2023.
Standby players and recent Asia Cup victory
The standby players for the upcoming tournament are Ira J and Anadi T. They have replaced Hurley Gala, Happy Kumari, G Kavya Sree, and Gayatri Survase from the standby list for the Asia Cup. The Under-19 women's team recently clinched the Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur, defeating Bangladesh by 41 runs in the final match.
Standout performances and WPL contracts
Gongadi Trisha, who was named Player of the Match in the final, scored a notable 52 off 47 balls. On the same day, G Kamalini also secured a WPL contract with Mumbai Indians after scoring an unbeaten 44 off 29 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Other team members who landed their first WPL deals were Prasad (Delhi Capitals) and VJ Joshitha (RCB).
India's journey to the upcoming U19 World Cup
The upcoming World Cup will be the second of its kind, and will be held from January 18 to February 2. The 16 participating teams have been divided into four groups of four each. India, as the defending champions, are placed in Group A with Malaysia, West Indies and Sri Lanka. All of India's league games will be held at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.
India's campaign and competition overview
India's campaign will begin against West Indies on January 19, followed by matches against Malaysia on January 21 and Sri Lanka on January 23. After the league stage, three teams from each group will qualify for the Super Sixes. The tournament has traditional powerhouses Australia, England, South Africa, and New Zealand competing with Bangladesh, Ireland, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Here is India's squad
Here's India's squad for U19 Women's T20 World Cup: Niki Prasad (Captain), Sanika Chalke (Vice-captain), G Trisha, Kamalini G (WK), Bhavika Ahire (WK), Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S.