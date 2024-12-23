Summarize Simplifying... In short India is set to face Pakistan in the Champions Trophy on February 23, with other matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand scheduled for February 20 and March 2 respectively.

The tournament, featuring two groups, will be played in Dubai, Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi, with the semi-finals and final in early March.

A neutral venue agreement, extending to future tournaments, ensures smooth logistics and safety amid India-Pakistan political tensions.

UAE to host India's matches in Champions Trophy 2025

India to face Pakistan on February 23 in Champions Trophy

By Rajdeep Saha 12:55 am Dec 23, 202412:55 am

What's the story The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash in the Champions Trophy 2025 will be held on February 23. The decision was confirmed after a meeting between PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Sheikh Nahyan Al Mubarak, a senior UAE minister who also heads the Emirates Cricket Board. "The PCB has picked the UAE as a neutral venue for the Champions Trophy," said PCB spokesperson Amir Mir.

Match schedule

India's group stage fixtures and venues

Apart from Pakistan, India's group for the Champions Trophy features Bangladesh and New Zealand. The matches against the two teams will be played on February 20 and March 2 respectively, with both games expected to be played in Dubai. Meanwhile, Pakistan will begin their campaign on February 19 against New Zealand in Karachi. Their last league match will be played on February 27 against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Format

Tournament structure and neutral venue agreement

The Champions Trophy will have two groups, with the other one including Afghanistan, Australia, England, and South Africa. Their matches will be played in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. The semi-finals are scheduled for March 4 and 5 while the final on March 9 in Lahore or possibly the UAE if India reaches that far. This hybrid model was agreed upon to make Pakistan's matches at ICC events hosted by India until 2027 a neutral venue too.

Agreement extension

Neutral venue agreement extends to future tournaments

The neutral venue agreement will not just be limited to the Champions Trophy, but will also apply to the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup in India and the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. It could also be applied for the 2028 Women's T20 World Cup, which Pakistan has recently been awarded hosting rights for. The arrangement seeks to ensure smooth logistics and safety amid ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan.