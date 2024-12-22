Summarize Simplifying... In short Saim Ayub is in top form, scoring his third ODI century in the ongoing series, including a notable 100 off just 91 balls.

He's been a key player, contributing to two significant partnerships and averaging 64.37 in ODIs.

With a total of 515 runs in nine ODIs, Ayub's performance has been both impressive and consistent. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ayub achieved the milestone in his ninth ODI game (Image Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

In-form Saim Ayub hammers his 3rd ODI century: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:20 pm Dec 22, 202410:20 pm

What's the story Saim Ayub, the next big thing in Pakistan cricket, has scored his third ODI century. The incredible achievement came in the third match of the South Africa vs Pakistan ODI series in 2024 on Sunday at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. The left-handed batter achieved the milestone in his ninth ODI game, proving his mettle throughout Pakistan's tour of South Africa. Ayub scored 101 runs in a 47-over contest.

Consistent form

Ayub's impressive performance in the ongoing series

Ayub's current form has been a major factor behind his success in the ongoing series. This is the second time he has crossed the century mark on this tour, the first being in the first ODI of the series (109). He scored 25 runs thereafter. Ayub's elegant strokeplay was punctuated by 13 fours and two sixes, which saw him reach his century off just 91 balls. He was dismissed in the 35th over by Corbin Bosch. He faced 94 balls.

Information

Ayub was part of two key partnerships

Ayub added 114 runs for the 2nd wicket alongside Babar Azam (52). He added 93 runs with Mohammad Rizwan for the 3rd wicket as well. This was a compact peformance from Ayub, who looked in sync.

Information

Ayub averages 64.37 in ODIs

In nine ODIs, Ayub owns 515 runs at 64.37. He has three tons and a fifty. Ayub finished the series versus South Africa with 235 runs at 78.33. His strike rate was 96.31. Meanwhile, this was his 7th century in List A cricket.