Babar Azam smashes his 34th half-century in ODIs: Key stats
Pakistan cricket team stalwart, Babar Azam, hammered a fine 52-run knock versus South Africa in the 3rd ODI at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Sunday. The senior batter arrived to the crease early on and added 114 runs alongside Saim Ayub. He departed in the 23rd over with Pakistan's score reading 115/2. The match was reduced to 47 overs a side due to rain.
A quality knock from Babar's blade
Abdullah Shafique posted a duck which meant Babar's early entry in the middle. Babar did an impressive job and looked in control. The 114-run stand lifted Pakistan. Babar got to his fifty with a four. He took 64 balls. Babar was eventually dismissed by 18-year-old Kwena Maphaka while trying to play a pull shot. The ball hit him high on the bat.
Babar is closing on 6,000 ODI runs
Babar's 52 takes him to a tally of 5,957 runs at 56.73. In addition to 34 half-centuries, he owns 19 hundreds. In 14 matches versus South Africa, Babar has raced to 721 runs at 60.08. He slammed his 6th fifty versus SA (100s: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, Babar is closing in on 2,500 away ODI runs (2,491) at 51.89 (100s: 6, 50s: 14).