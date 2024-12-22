Summarize Simplifying... In short Bournemouth trounced Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford, marking United's seventh loss of the season.

The defeat, largely due to United's ongoing defensive issues with set-pieces, leaves them 13th in the Premier League, their lowest Christmas position since 1989.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth's victory propels them to fifth place under manager Andoni Iraloa. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bournemouth FC won 3-0 (Image Source: X/@premierleague)

Bournemouth humiliate Manchester United with 3-0 victory at Old Trafford

By Rajdeep Saha 10:00 pm Dec 22, 202410:00 pm

What's the story Bournemouth FC handed Manchester United a stunning 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford, their second consecutive win on the ground. The match showcased the continued struggles of Manchester United under new manager Ruben Amorim. Despite a change in leadership since Erik ten Hag's time, the team's performance hasn't improved much. The defeat was largely due to defensive frailties during set-pieces, a recurring issue for the Red Devils this season.

Match highlights

Bournemouth's young talent opens scoring

Bournemouth's young talent Dean Huijsen opened the scoring in the first half with a goal from Ryan Christie's free-kick. The second half saw a rapid succession of goals from Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo, just over two minutes apart. This marked Manchester United's seventh loss of the season and highlighted their ongoing defensive issues, particularly during set-pieces.

Defensive struggles

Manchester United's set-piece woes continue

Manchester United have shipped 17 goals from set pieces (excluding penalties) in 2024, the most in a single calendar year in the Premier League. In the ongoing 2024-25 season alone, they have conceded nine goals from set pieces. Only Wolverhampton Wanderers have a worse record with 14 goals conceded. These numbers highlight the team's recurring defensive issues under Amorim's stewardship.

League position

Premier League standings and Amorim's strategy

Following the defeat, Manchester United remain 13th in the Premier League table. This is their lowest position at Christmas since the 1989-90 season. Meanwhile, Bournemouth have risen to fifth under Andoni Iraloa's management. Amorim admitted his side's issues with set pieces after their previous 2-3 loss to Nottingham Forest, "When this happens it's my fault because I'm responsible."

Information

Here are the match stats

Man United managed 7 shots on target compared to the visiting team's 5. The hosts had 2.26 expected goals with Bournemouth clocking a number worth 1.24. United had 45 touches in the opposition box. The Cherries had 15. United dominated possession (60%).

Opta stats

Sorry numbers for woeful United

Bournemouth are just the second team to win successive league away games against Manchester United by 3+ goals (both 3-0), after Burnley in 1961 (4-1) and 1962 (5-2). Only bottom-placed Southampton (5) have conceded 3+ goals in a Premier League home game more times than Manchester United (4) this season. United have let in three-plus goals against Liverpool, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth. In three of these games, they failed to score.