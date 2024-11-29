Summarize Simplifying... In short Manchester City's manager, Guardiola, remains committed to the team despite their recent struggles, including a six-game winless streak where they conceded 17 goals.

As they prepare for a challenging match against Liverpool, a team they haven't beaten at Anfield since 2003, Guardiola acknowledges the tough season ahead.

Despite the difficulties, he insists on staying positive and working towards reviving the team's form. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola is determined to turn things around (Image Source: X/@SEG_Football)

Guardiola determined to revive Manchester City's form amid winless streak

By Rajdeep Saha 07:49 pm Nov 29, 202407:49 pm

What's the story Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola is determined to turn things around after a six-game winless run. The Premier League champions were left disappointed on Tuesday after they squandered a three-goal lead in their UEFA Champions League match against Feyenoord. Despite the setback and the upcoming match against Liverpool, Guardiola is committed to his job and the challenge of reviving Manchester City's form.

Unwavering dedication

Guardiola's commitment to Manchester City's revival

In a press conference on Friday, Guardiola reiterated his commitment to Manchester City. He said, "It's for sure; I want to stay! I want to do it! But the moment I feel I'm not positive for the club, another manager will come." The statement comes as the team gears up for their match against Liverpool on Sunday, a side leading the Premier League with an eight-point lead after just 12 games.

Team resilience

Guardiola acknowledges team's struggles and future challenges

Guardiola admitted the physical and mental toll his side is enduring this season. He said, "It has been, is being and will be a tough season for us. We have to accept it for many circumstances." This admission comes ahead of Manchester City's clash against Liverpool on Sunday at Anfield, where they haven't won in front of a crowd since 2003.

Run

Man City winless in six successive games

Since a 1-0 win over Southampton on October 26 in the Premier League, City went down 2-1 against Spurs in the Carabao Cup. Bournemouth beat City 2-1 in the Premier League before Sporting Lisbon thrashed them 4-1 in the Champions League thereafter. Brighton and Spurs inflicted more misery in the Premier League. And now, Feyenoord drew 3-3 in the Champions League after being down and dusted.

Information

17 goals conceded in these 6 games

Guardiola's men have conceded 17 goals in these run of six winless matches across competitions (L5 D1). Notably, they have conceded two-plus goals in each of these matches. On the other hand, they have scored only 7 goals.