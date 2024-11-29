Heather Knight joins Somerset for inaugural Tier 1 women's cricket
England Women cricketer Heather Knight has confirmed her association with Somerset for the upcoming debut season of Tier 1 professional women's county cricket. The announcement comes after England spinner Charlie Dean and all-rounder Danielle Gibson were recently signed. All three players are centrally contracted to England and will represent their county when not on international duty.
Knight's journey and connection with Somerset
Knight's cricketing journey has seen her represent Berkshire and lead Western Storm to two Kia Super League titles. Earlier this year, she was appointed to the Somerset board in an advisory role. As per ESPNcricinfo, speaking about joining Somerset, Knight said, "Somerset is a club that holds a special place in my heart, so I'm incredibly excited about this opportunity."
Knight's vision for Somerset's professional women's team
Knight stressed her dedication to the region and the club, saying, "The South West has played an integral role in my journey and it's a privilege to be able to represent the region that means so much to me." She said she was ambitious for Somerset's professional women's team, adding they have a "genuine opportunity to create something special."
Somerset Women's head coach welcomes Knight
Somerset Women's head coach, Trevor Griffin, was delighted at Knight's decision to join the team. He praised her professionalism and impact on and off the pitch, calling her an "invaluable addition to any side." Griffin also said that he is sure supporters will be excited to see Knight in a Somerset shirt and winning games for them.
Somerset's director of cricket praises Knight's impact
Somerset's director of cricket, Andy Hurry, praised Knight as a "world-class performer" who has demonstrated her quality on the biggest stages of the world. He highlighted her universal respect in and out of the game, and the immense impact she can have on and off the field. Hurry further said that Knight will inspire future generations of Somerset players, members, and supporters.