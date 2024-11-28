Summarize Simplifying... In short The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Academy is set to host a training camp for emerging West Indies cricketers, including promising talents like Kirk McKenzie, Matthew Nandu, and Kevin Wickham.

The academy, known for its player development, recently trained New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra before his team's victorious Test series against India.

The West Indies players will be accompanied by their coaches, ensuring familiar guidance during their training. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The camp will take place from December 1

CSK Academy to host training camp for WI's emerging cricketers

By Parth Dhall 01:24 pm Nov 28, 202401:24 pm

What's the story In a first, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has initiated a development program which will send seven promising young cricketers to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Academy in India. The intensive training camp, which will take place between December 1 and 14, will be aimed at honing the skills of West Indies's top Under-25 talent. This is a huge investment by CWI in the future of their cricket.

Coaching support

West Indies Academy coaches to accompany players

Notably, West Indies Academy head coach Ramesh Subasinghe and assistant coach Rohan Nurse will also accompandy the players in the CSK camp. The duo will leave for India on November 29. This supportive measure ensures that the players have familiar guidance during their training stint at the CSK Academy, further enhancing their development experience.

Player lineup

Meet the players attending CSK Academy's training camp

The chosen players for this one-of-a-kind opportunity are franchise cricketers Kirk McKenzie, Matthew Nandu, and Kevin Wickham. Teddy Bishop, Jewel Andrew, Jordan Johnson, and Ackeem Auguste will also join the training camp. All these players have shown outstanding performance across regional and age-group cricket. Their selection highlights their potential as the future stars of West Indies cricket.

Academy reputation

CSK Academy's track record in player development

It is worth noting that the Chennai Super Kings Academy is famous for its contribution to player development. Just recently, New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who was acquired by CSK in the 2025 IPL mega auction, trained at the academy before his country's three-match Test series against India. This training stint at the academy comes before New Zealand's ultimate victory in the series.