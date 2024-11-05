Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling Premier League match, Fulham snatched victory from Brentford thanks to Wilson's late brace.

Fulham won 2-1 against Brentford, with Harry Wilson scoring a brace

Premier League: How Wilson's late brace helped Fulham beat Brentford

By Parth Dhall 01:50 pm Nov 05, 2024

What's the story In a thrilling West London derby, Fulham defeated Brentford 2-1 at Craven Cottage on November 5. The win was largely thanks to substitute Harry Wilson's late double, including a goal bagged in the seventh minute of stoppage time. Despite being on the back foot from the start, Brentford managed to score first through Vitaly Janelt in the 24th minute.

Brentford's defensive strategy and Fulham's relentless attack

After Janelt's goal, Brentford immediately returned to a defensive position. However, Fulham continued their aggressive approach, repeatedly aiming for the Brentford box with crosses. But they failed to find the net until the second minute of added time, when Wilson deftly flicked the ball over Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken and into the net.

Wilson's introduction proves decisive for Fulham

As the match wore on, the frustration of home fans increased. In a bid to change things, coach Marco Silva brought Wilson in for Reiss Nelson in the 82nd minute. Although many doubted the move initially, it turned out to be a game-changer. After 42 failed crosses into Brentford's area by Fulham players, Wilson flicked Adama Traore's cross over Flekken and into the net to equalize in the 92nd minute.

Wilson's late goal propels Fulham to ninth place

Wilson wasn't done yet. Five minutes after his equalizer, he scored again off his shoulder, securing an unexpected win for Fulham and sending home fans into a frenzy. This victory propelled Fulham to ninth place on the Premier League table with 15 points, while Brentford sits at 12th with 13 points.