Summarize Simplifying... In short Liverpool's star player, Mohamed Salah, has expressed disappointment over the club's silence regarding his contract renewal.

Despite the uncertainty, Salah continues to shine on the field, scoring 10 goals this season and expressing his love for the club and its fans.

With ongoing discussions between Liverpool and Salah's agent, the future of the player who has contributed 223 goals and 97 assists for the Reds remains in the balance.

Salah is in the final year of his deal (Image Source: X/@LFC)

Mohamed Salah expresses disappointment over Liverpool's contract silence: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 05:34 pm Nov 25, 202405:34 pm

What's the story Liverpool's leading scorer this season, Mohamed Salah, has voiced his disappointment at the club's failure to offer him a new contract. The 32-year-old Egyptian forward is approaching the end of his current contract with Liverpool, which expires at the end of this season. Despite his immense contributions to the team, including scoring twice in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Southampton, Salah hasn't yet received a new offer from the club.

Uncertain future

Salah's future at Liverpool remains uncertain

After Sunday's match, Salah hinted at his Liverpool future being uncertain. "We are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club. I'm probably more out than in," he said. On being asked if he was disappointed by the lack of a new contract offer, Salah confirmed he was disappointed but remained focused on his current season goals.

Ongoing discussions

Salah's contract discussions with Liverpool are ongoing

Liverpool, however, has not publicly responded to Salah's comments regarding his contract situation. A club source told BBC Sport that talks between Liverpool and Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa are ongoing and have been positive so far. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future at Liverpool, Salah continues to perform exceptionally on the field.

Stellar performance

Salah's impressive performance and love for Liverpool

Salah has been a standout performer for Liverpool this season, having scored 10 goals in the Premier League. Only Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has scored more than him. Despite the contract situation, Salah had expressed his love for Liverpool and its fans. "You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this," he said, adding he loves the fans and they reciprocate his feelings.

Stats

223 goals and 97 assists for the Reds

Salah has raced to 223 goals for Liverpool from 367 matches (97 assists). In 262 Premier League games for the club, Salah has managed 165 goals and 74 assists. In 17 matches across competitions this season, Salah owns 12 goals and 11 assists. He has been involved in 23 goals. Overall, Salah has 167 Premier League goals and 75 assists (G2 A1 for Chelsea).