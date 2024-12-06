Summarize Simplifying... In short Under the guidance of Enzo Maresca, Chelsea has become a strong contender for the Premier League title, scoring the most goals this season.

With 31 goals in 14 matches and a goal difference of +16, they are just behind Liverpool.

Key players like Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer, and Noni Madueke have significantly contributed to this success, with Palmer involved in 15 Premier League goals.

Their impressive stats also include 157 shots, 136 chances created, and a passing accuracy of 86.91%. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Chelsea are second in the Premier League standings (Photo credit: X/@ChelseaFC)

Enzo Maresca transforms Chelsea into potential Premier League title contenders

By Rajdeep Saha 02:13 pm Dec 06, 202402:13 pm

What's the story Chelsea, under the tutelage of Enzo Maresca, have turned things around in the Premier League. Chelsea's recent 5-1 win over Southampton is a testament to their consistent showing this season. The win has pushed Chelsea to second in the league, level on points with Arsenal but ahead on goal difference. Chelsea have been an entertaining side to watch as they look sound both in attack and defensively as well. Here we decode the key stats of Chelsea.

Scoring prowess

Chelsea's impressive scoring record under Maresca

Chelsea have scored the most goals in Premier League 2024-25 season. They are the only side with 30-plus goals from 14 matches played (31). Having shipped in only 15 goals, Chelsea's goal difference of +16 is the 2nd-highest after league leaders Liverpool (18). Chelsea (28) are just points behind Liverpool (35). The Blues have won eight matches (D4 L2).

Information

Chelsea have scored 57 goals this season in all competitions

Chelsea, who also top the UEFA Conference League standings, have scored 57 goals in 22 matches in all competitions this season. This is seven more than what they scored last season. The team's current average of 2.6 goals per game is the highest in a single campaign in their history.

Scorers

Jackson and Palmer lead Chelsea's charge in Premier League

Nicolas Jackson has bagged eight goals and three assists in the ongoing Premier League campaign. Cole Palmer is already involved in 15 Premier League goals this season. In addition to nine goals, he has clocked six assists. Noni Madueke (5) is the third Chelsea player with 5-plus goals in Premier League 2024-25. He also owns two assists from 13 appearances.

Chelsea PL 2024-25

Decoding Chelsea's Premier League stats this season

As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (datya by Opta), Chelsea have managed 157 shots (excluding blocks) with 84 of them on target. Chelsea have hit the woodwork on 11 occasions. Out of their 31 goals, 19 have come in away games. Notably, 26 of their goals have come from inside the box. Chelsea have created 136 chances and own a passing accuracy of 86.91%. The Blues have completed 113 lay-offs and 129 take-ons. They have 230 clearances and 114 interceptions.

Twitter Post

As cold as ice