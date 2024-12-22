Summarize Simplifying... In short Waqar Younis, Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Amir, and Shoaib Akhtar are Pakistan's most successful pacers in South Africa's Test cricket history.

Younis leads with 20 wickets from five Tests, followed by Asif's 18 wickets in a single series.

Younis leads with 20 wickets from five Tests, followed by Asif's 18 wickets in a single series.

Amir and Akhtar round off the list with 12 and 10 wickets respectively, showcasing Pakistan's impressive pace attack on South African soil.

Presenting Pakistan's most successful pacers on South African soil (Tests)

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:09 am Dec 22, 2024

What's the story As Team Pakistan gears up for the upcoming two-Test series against hosts South Africa, starting December 26, the team's past records on South African soil are being examined. Despite the tough conditions that have often troubled visiting batters in Tests, a few Pakistani players have managed to overcome the hurdles. Here we look at Pakistan's most successful pacers in the rainbow nation (Tests).

#1

Waqar Younis - 20 wickets

The pace of Waqar Younis made a significant mark on South African soil as well. The former Pakistan captain played five Tests in the nation and returned with 20 wickets, as per ESPNcricinfo. He averages a decent 28.30 in the country as the tally includes a solitary fifer. Waqar is also the only Pakistani with a match 10-fer in SA.

#2

Mohammad Asif - 18 wickets

Mohammad Asif was at his best in the 2007 Test series in South Africa. The pacer returned with 18 wickets across three Tests at a phenomenal average of 18.47. That turned out to be his solitary Test assignment in the nation. Meanwhile, he is the only Pakistani with multiple Test fifers in SA (2).

#3 & #4

Mohammad Amir and Shoaib Akhtar

The only other Pakistani pacers with at least 10 wickets in SA are Mohammad Amir and Shoaib Akhtar. The former took 12 wickets across three Tests in the 2018-19 tour at a fine average of 23.58. Akhtar, meanwhile, claimed 10 wickets across four Tests in the nation at 29.30. This includes a five-wicket haul.