Australia and India face off in the Boxing Day Test (Image Source: X/@ICC)

MCG Test: Gill dropped as Pat Cummins elects to bat

By Rajdeep Saha Edited by Gaurav Tripathi

What's the story Australia and India face off in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The series is currently tied 1-1 after three games, making the upcoming match a crucial turning point. India defeated Australia in the first Test held in Perth. The Day/Night Test in Adelaide saw Australia win. The rain-marred 3rd Test was drawn in Brisbane. Here's the toss update.

Cummins wins toss and elects to bat

The news from the MCG is that Team Australia skipper Pat Cummins has won the toss and will bat first. In a surprise change, India have left out Shubman Gill for this game. The batter has struggled in this series.

A look at the H2H record

As per ESPNcricinfo, Australia and India have faced each other on 110 occasions in the longest format. India have claimed a total of 33 wins, with the Aussies winning 46 matches. Meanwhile, 30 matches have been drawn and one contest ended in a tie. On Australian soil, India have won 10 matches from 55 attempts, losing 31 and drawing 14.

Key factors to watch out for

If India win at the MCG, they will retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, the Aussies would be hungry for a first series win over India in a decade. India will be keen to prove a point as they have a chance to make it to the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. A loss would almost kill their slim chances.

Key player stats at the MCG

For India, talisman Virat Kohli has scored 369 Test runs at the MCG at an average of 52.66. Meanwhile, pacer Jasprit Bumrah leads as India's top wicket-taker with 15 scalps at an average of just over 13. For Australia, Nathan Lyon is the leading wicket-taker at this venue among active bowlers with 45 wickets at 32.13. Steve Smith averages 78.07 here with 1,000-plus runs.

A look at Australia's playing XI

Earlier, on December 25, the hosts announced their playing XI for the match. Travis Head was cleared to play after having suffered a minor quad strain during the Brisbane Test last week. Meanwhile, Sam Konstas makes his debut. Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

Rohit to open as Gill misses out

As mentioned, India have dropped Shubman Gill as Washington Sundar replaces him in the XI as the second spinner alongside Ravindra Jadeja. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who batted at number six in the last two Tests, also confirmed he will return to open the batting. This means the in-form KL Rahul will have to take Gill's designated number three spot.

Here is India's XI

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.