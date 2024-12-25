Summarize Simplifying... In short Travis Head is set to play in the Boxing Day Test against India, boosting Australia's lineup.

The team also welcomes 19-year-old Sam Konstas, who will debut as the youngest Test opener, and Scott Boland, whose return strengthens the bowling attack.

These changes come as Australia gears up for a crucial match against India.

Head had suffered a minor quad strain (Image source: X/@ICC)

Travis Head cleared to play Boxing Day Test against India

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:37 am Dec 25, 202409:37 am

What's the story Travis Head has been declared fit for the upcoming Boxing Day Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Australian vice-captain had suffered a minor quad strain during the Brisbane Test last week. However, after a rigorous fitness assessment on Christmas Day, he was given the green light to participate in the fourth Test of the five-match series. Here are further details.

Captain's assurance

Cummins confirms Head's fitness for 4th Test

Australia's skipper Pat Cummins has confirmed Head's readiness for the upcoming match. "Trav's good to go, he'll play," Cummins stated. He further assured that there are no concerns about Head's injury and he will enter the game fully fit. The confirmation comes as a significant boost for the Australian team as they prepare to face India in this crucial Test match.

Team changes

Australia announces changes for Boxing Day Test

Along with Head's return, Australia has also announced two other changes to their playing XI. Sam Konstas will be making his debut, replacing Nathan McSweeney who has been dropped after a string of low scores since his debut in Perth earlier this series. Scott Boland is also set to return after the second Test in Adelaide, replacing the injured Josh Hazlewood.

Debutant spotlight

Konstas to become Australia's youngest Test opener

At just 19, Konstas will become Australia's youngest Test opener at the MCG. His debut follows an impressive outing for the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League earlier this month, where he scored a rapid half-century. He also shone in a pink-ball warm-up match against India at Manuka Oval, further cementing his status as a promising talent in Australian cricket.

Bowling reinforcement

Boland's return strengthens Australia's bowling attack

Boland's return to the series should strengthen Australia's bowling attack. "He bowled beautifully in Adelaide," Cummins said. "Whenever he gets his chance, he steps in and looks like he's one of the best bowlers in the world." With Hazlewood ruled out due to a calf injury, Boland's experience at the MCG will be invaluable for the Australian team in their upcoming match against India.

Information

Here is Australia's XI

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.