Despite being excluded from Pakistan's Test squad, Shaheen Afridi is focusing on the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), where he'll debut for Fortune Barishal.

The left-arm pacer, who has 285 T20 wickets from 200 matches, is on the verge of setting a new record for most wickets in the first over of T20 cricket.

However, Afridi insists he's not chasing records, but aiming to perform his best. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Pakistan's star left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has decided to keep mum over his exclusion from the Test squad

Shaheen Afridi remains silent on Test omission controversy: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 04:55 pm Dec 28, 2024

What's the story Pakistan's star left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has decided to keep mum over his exclusion from the Test squad for the ongoing series against South Africa. This comes after reports emerged that Afridi was dropped for not following a selector's instruction to play a four-day game. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) later defended the move as part of their workload management strategy.

Afridi sidesteps questions on Pakistan cricket

At a recent press conference, Afridi shied away from questions related to Pakistan cricket. When reporters asked him to comment on the controversy, he politely asked them to concentrate on the Bangladesh league instead. "Sorry for that, can we just question the Bangladesh league," Afridi told reporters when his attention was drawn regarding the recent controversy. "I am fit (to play across formats) and that's why I'm here (to play BPL)," he added.

Afridi's focus shifts to Bangladesh Premier League

Despite being left out of the Test squad, Afridi has been issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by PCB to play in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He will be making his debut appearance for Fortune Barishal in the first five matches. The left-arm pacer said he was excited to play in BPL and repay the trust of their captain Tamim Iqbal, who was instrumental in getting him on board.

Afridi's strategy and record-breaking potential in T20 cricket

Afridi is on the cusp of creating a new record for the most wickets in the first over of T20 cricket. But he made it clear that he is not looking to break records but rather do his best. "Actually I'm not trying to break the records or make a record. I'm just simply trying to hit my right areas in T20 cricket," said Afridi. Afridi owns 285 T20 wickets from 200 matches at 20.73.